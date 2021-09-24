What happened to Tom Felton? 'Harry Potter' star collapses after medical emergency at Ryder Cup celebrity event

Tom Felton reportedly suffered a medical emergency after collapsing at the end of a celebrity gold match on Thursday, 23 September 2021. The Harry Potter star was rushed to a local hospital, according to the Professional Golfers’ Association of America.

The actor was at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin for the celebrity Ryder Cup event. He represented Europe in the match and played alongside former Finnish ice hockey champion Teemu Selanne.

The duo was playing against former US Olympic hockey captain Mike Eurzione and Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen. Felton was carted off the ground by authorities following a health emergency.

The actor was photographed as medics carried him off the course. He appeared to be in a conscious state in the images. Attendees cheered for the actor as he headed to get medical help.

The incident took place just a day after Felton celebrated his 34th birthday. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share a picture on the occasion and wrote:

"Good lord it's been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come. Let's keep a good thing going - to the next 33."

As of now, no exact cause behind the collapse and no further health updates have been made available. However, fans and well-wishers are hoping for the actor’s speedy recovery.

Twitter express concern over Tom Felton’s health condition

Tom Felton is a popular English actor, known for playing Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' franchise (Image via Getty Images)

Tom Felton is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in Hollywood. He is recognized across the globe for playing Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films. While Draco is known for being Harry’s arch nemesis in the franchise, Tom is known for being a fan-favorite over the years.

Following the end of the popular franchise, Felton continued to work as an actor. He has appeared in films and shows like Rise of the Planet of the Apes, From the Rough, The Apparition, Labyrinth, Belle, Feed, Origin, Ophelia, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting and CW’s The Flash, among many others.

Tom Felton is also a professional singer and musician. He has released nearly five EP albums so far. His latest album YoOHoO was launched earlier this year.

Felton is also an avid golfer and takes part in celebrity matches. Unfortunately, the England-native suffered a collapse during his latest celebrity golf event. Fans were left extremely worried following the incident and took to Twitter to express their concern. The online community also sent wishes hoping for his fast recovery:

abs 🖤 @I_am_abs_ Sending lots of love and well wishes to you Tom ♥️ @TomFelton Sending lots of love and well wishes to you Tom ♥️ @TomFelton

Martha @gymskate @TomFelton You will probably never read this, but if you do, hope you are doing okay. I’m sure you’ll be back on the fairway swinging for an eagle again soon. It’s par for the course. Sorry for the lame golf humor but if it’s put a smile on your face I’ve done my job. @TomFelton You will probably never read this, but if you do, hope you are doing okay. I’m sure you’ll be back on the fairway swinging for an eagle again soon. It’s par for the course. Sorry for the lame golf humor but if it’s put a smile on your face I’ve done my job.

Hughes Croix @ScorpionHughes @TomFelton I hope you're doing all right. I saw the news about the Ryder Cup Golf Event. As a fellow Slytherin, I do wish you get well soon. Hugs! @TomFelton I hope you're doing all right. I saw the news about the Ryder Cup Golf Event. As a fellow Slytherin, I do wish you get well soon. Hugs!

mryessirYT @mryessirYT @TomFelton Hey Tom I wanted to say I really hope your okay please u got this stay sting I don’t know what I would do in a world without You Tom u make my day a whole lot better stay strong we can’t lose u now love u Tom!!💕 @TomFelton Hey Tom I wanted to say I really hope your okay please u got this stay sting I don’t know what I would do in a world without You Tom u make my day a whole lot better stay strong we can’t lose u now love u Tom!!💕

Bluebonnet @texasnative3 @TomFelton Hope you are being well cared for. @TomFelton Hope you are being well cared for.

Stephanie K Sardella @StephKealoha @TomFelton Just read what happened. Hope you're doing fine. Aside from your fans, you need to get back home to Willow!! Prayers and love 🙏❤ @TomFelton Just read what happened. Hope you're doing fine. Aside from your fans, you need to get back home to Willow!! Prayers and love 🙏❤

As netizens continue to pour in their good wishes for Tom Felton, fans are awaiting an update over his current health condition. Admirers are hoping the actor recovers and bounces back from his medical issues.

