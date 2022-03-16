Fans want to see Harry Potter star as Wolverine, Daniel Radcliffe replies to fan casting

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine was the most iconic character in the history of superhero movies. He kept the fans entertained for 17 long years. However, the actor hung his claws for good after James Mangold’s Logan. Five years later, fans are speculating about the return of the character in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness. But who will be donning the adamantium claws this time?

Fans are speculating about various actors in the role of Weapon X . One such actor fans have set their eyes on is Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. The internet wants The Boy Who Lived to play Marvel’s fiercest killing machine.

Fans want a short actor to play a comic-accurate Wolverine and Daniel Radcliffe standing at 5.4 feet fits the bill

Potterheads flooded the internet when the fan art of Daniel Radcliffe as Logan went viral. Fans were stoked to consider the moderate height Radcliffe to play a comic-accurate Logan who is short in stature. In an SXSW premiere of his latest movie The Lost City, Radcliffe expressed his opinion in a press conference,

“So many times, people come to me like, ‘Hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that’s pretty cool.’ No, I don’t know anything about it. Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like ‘Wolverine’s actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!”

There have been many speculations about X-Men, especially Wolverine, to appear in the upcoming Doctor Strange flick. However, it seems unlikely that Radcliffe will be playing a role. Daniel himself stated in the same interview that,

“But I don’t see myself, I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.”

While Potterheads are happy to see Radcliffe donning the claws, the rest of the internet doesn’t seem to visualize Radcliffe as a short-yet stout Weapon X. Twitter users have different actors in mind who can don the claws, like Tom Hardy, Taron Egerton, and Jon Bernthal.

So, will Daniel Radcliffe be the perfect Wolverine? If not, then who will play the fan-favorite X-Men? Or will Weapon X make his debut in the MCU?

These questions will hopefully be answered in the upcoming Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

