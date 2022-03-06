Can Benedict Cumberbatch be the new face of Marvel? Kevin Feige calls him the anchor of MCU

Benedict Cumberbatch quickly became a household name for Marvel fans after his portrayal of Doctor Strange.

Besides his Marvel appearances, Cumberbatch has also been lauded for his critically acclaimed performances in The Power of the dog, Sherlock, Imitation Game, and various other films. On February 28, 2022, the actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Benedict Cumberbatch to carry the weight of the ever-expanding Marvel cinematic universe on his shoulders

In his speech to honor the Academy nominated star, the president of Marvel, Kevin Feige, said:

"It's been quite a journey; I remember our very first meeting. We wanted to pitch him this great character, and before we could he said, 'So tell me about Doctor Strange,' because somewhere you knew what this could be"

Feige added:

"You've always seen the tremendous potential in this character and because of that, you've become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the Multiverse."

Doctor Strange 2 Updates @DrStrangeUpdate Benedict Cumberbatch with Kevin Feige and director J.J. Abrams at his Walk of Fame ceremony! Benedict Cumberbatch with Kevin Feige and director J.J. Abrams at his Walk of Fame ceremony! 🌟 https://t.co/qv4GX1mA6T

In 2008, the situation at Marvel was tough, but a savior single-handedly pulled the company out of the crisis. Robert Downey Jr.’s depiction of Iron Man was a tremendous success which greenlit other major projects like Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, and Avengers. The superhero genre was spearheaded by none other than Robert Downey Jr. as he became the face of the MCU.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the departure of Iron Man and consequently Robert Downey Jr. left a void to be filled. Many great contenders like Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel stand as potential faces for the MCU. Still, none seem to fit the role as perfectly as Benedict Cumberbatch.

If there was any character that possessed Iron Man's charm, it'd be Doctor Strange. There are many similarities between Strange and Stark. Like Tony, Stephen is a genius and at some point in his life, was arrogant and egotistical. Interestingly enough, both Downey and Benedict have also portrayed Sherlock Holmes. The two-time Academy nominated actor, and his Strange alter ego are worthy successors to Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige congratulated Benedict Cumberbatch by saying:

"To us and to millions around the globe, you deserve this honor for being the first, the best, the greatest and the only Doctor Stephen Strange,"

he added:

"Benedict has turned this character into an icon, appearing in a historic three of the top six films of all time."

Benedict Cumberbatch will star in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, 2022. Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Scarlet Witch along with Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer.

