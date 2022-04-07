Sonic the Hedgehog 2 streaming release date explored ahead of theater premiere

After the huge success of Sonic the Hedgehog in 2020, the little blue ball of energy is back again for a sequel that promises to be more adventurous than the first part.

The film series is based on a video game series of the same name that was started in 1991 by Sega. The sequel will return with the creative team that helmed the first movie, with Jeff Fowler as director, Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington as the writers.

What is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 about?

The upcoming animated superhero comedy sequel follows Sonic, a blue alien hedgehog with superspeed, living on Earth with his human friends. The first film saw the cute hero defeating the evil Dr. Robotnik and saving the world. But peace is not destined to last long.

When his old enemy returns under the new alias of Dr. Eggman, looking for an emerald that will make him so powerful that he can build and destroy civilizations in no time, Sonic must once again stop him. He teams up with an old friend, Tails, and sets out on a mission to retrieve the emerald before Robotnik wreaks havoc with it.

Watch the trailer here:

The official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released by Paramount Pictures on December 10, 2021. The trailer reveals that the second film will pick up where the first film ended and the return of Dr. Robotnik aka Eggman.

The trailer also introduces us to Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails and Idris Elba as Knuckles. Along with them, we also see the return of leading cast members who will be reprising their roles. Ben Schwartz returns as the voice of Sonic along with Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as Tom and Maddie Wachowski respectively. Lee Majdoub will also be returning as Agent Stone.

Where and when to watch the animated superhero film?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is coming to theaters in the U.S. on April 8, 2022. Since it's a Paramount picture, the sequel will also be available on Paramount+, the Paramount streaming service for a paid subscription. Paramount+ offers a premium plan priced at $9.99/month and also an ad-supported plan for $5.99/month. We can expect Sonic the Hedgehog to be on Paramount+ after 30 to 45 days of running in theaters.

Catch the adorable blue superhero with his superspeed, coming back once again to save the world on April 8, 2022, in theaters.

