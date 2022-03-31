SONIC Slush Mood ring: Where to buy, price, and more about the limited-edition drop

SONIC is ready to spice up the mood of all its Slush lovers with the brand new Slush Mood Ring. The label’s latest launch will buoy up the spirits of the SONIC fandom.

To many, it may appear like an ordinary accessory, but only the Hedgehog cult would know its true value. The Slush Mood Ring harnesses the 1990s style that will superbly compliment each sip of the much-loved flavorful Slushes.

In 2021, SONIC startled its fans with the launch of its toothsome Hard Seltzer that turned out to be a hot-seller soon after. The dainty beverages were released in two distinct packagings. The first was the Tropical Variety Pack, which offered Ocean Water, Melon Medley, Mango Guava, and Orange Pineapple flavors. The other was the Citrus Variety Pack that included flavors like Cherry Limeade, Original Limeade, Classic Lemonade, and Lemon Berry.

SONIC Slush Mood Ring perfect match for Slush lovers

The limited edition accessory drop is a white-colored band that is shaped like a retrograde tv screen. The groovy center of the squircle ring is emblazoned with gleaming thermochromic stone, which looks a lot like Slush.

The label’s branding is prominently featured in pink and blue colors, adjacent to the protruding mushy stone fitted in the ring. Overall, the ring looks like a tiny glass of Slush.

To put the Slush Ring at everyone’s disposal, it is priced at just $9.99. The label’s fanatics shouldn’t wait anymore and grab the limited edition pieces. The cutesy ring is available for purchase via the brand’s Swag Shop.

Apart from impressing fans, the label will forward 100% of its net proceeds earned from the accessory’s sales to its SONIC Foundation. The foundation is further managed and operated by the Inspire Brands Foundation.

Inspire Brands Foundation works for youth-related causes

The Georgia-based not-for-profit organization ignites and nourishes changes that are good for societal advancement. The Inspire Brands Foundation manages and runs various other sub-foundations including Arby’s Foundation, Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation, SONIC Foundation, and Jimmy John’s Foundation. The renowned organization makes major contributions towards youth-related causes.

The purpose of the institution is to work for the upliftment of the communities as well as to play a valuable role in their development. The foundation also works to provide financial assistance to all those organizations that serve food to needy children. The foundation also helps adolescents in building up their skills, for a better future. The foundation is trying to help mold leaders of the next generation by supporting young people and their talent.

