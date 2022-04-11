Lacoste x Minecraft collection: Where to buy, price, and more explored as brand celebrates collab in NYC

Dovetailing streetwear fashion with gaming culture, Lacoste x Minecraft released their latest collection. A wide range of pixel-heavy apparel and accessories are designed under their collaborative collection.

The latest duo celebrated their partnership at Lacoste’s flagship store in downtown Manhattan. On Thursday, April 7, Lacoste hosted a two-part event that marked the official US launch of its latest collection.

The event kicked off with famous NFT gamer Brycent and DJ Doug Rand, who lifted the curtains from their latest collection and warmly welcomed the shoppers to the store. Brycent expressed his excitement for the collab’s latest launch, saying,

“Minecraft is like the Mona Lisa of gaming. It’s always going to be there, and it’s always going to have that optimal feel of that whole audience.”

Rapper Dave East and influencers like Ryan Lopes, Olivia Ponton, Zack Lugo, and Emma Brooks were the other invitees to the event.

Lacoste x Minecraft collection made with sustainable organic cotton

The two brands are celebrating the world of video games and that of the crocodile in an authentic pixelated style. The complete collection is fashioned with organic cotton that showcases the brand’s solidarity with sustainability.

Lacoste’s highly-coveted green and red crocodile design is recreated with Minecraft’s pixelated tones.

The collab’s apparel line features brilliantly-colored hoodies, crewneck t-shirts, jogging pants, cotton fleece sweatshirts, polo t-shirts, bike shorts, pique polo dresses, sports brassieres, swimming trunks, snapback hats, printed leggings, short pajamas, hoodie dresses, and boxer briefs.

The duo made metal shield sunglasses, shoulder bags, nylon waist bags, backpacks, and a silicone watch to accessorize the gamer outfit.

Gaming enthusiasts of all ages can pick their favorites from the collab’s age-defying collection. From kids to grown-ups, the collection has it for all. The complete collection is easily accessible via the Lacoste e-commerce website.

Although the collection offers plenty of options, the pricing starts at just $25. The colorful graphic printed unisex sweatshirts retail for $195, while the loose-fit hoodies are marked at $210. The shorts and jogging pants range from $90 to $155. The girls’ polo dress and women’s baggy hoodie dress are tagged for $90 and $275.

Men’s organic cotton polo and crewneck t-shirts range from $110 to $175. The vibrant blue-green graphic-loaded polo t-shirt retails for $165. The male-dedicated swimming trunks and boxers range from $98 to $110.

The collab’s black and white silicone watch is also adorned with pixelated designs from the gaming series. The three-hand dial watch is priced at $185. Moving on, the black-toned genderless zippered waist bag, printed shoulder bag, and functional backpack range from $168 to $198.

Inspired by Minecraft’s bold graphic style, the modified rectangle sunglasses are marked at $209.

