Who is Kaila Novak? All about Olivia Ponton's girlfriend as couple confirm relationship

Former Hype House member Olivia Ponton confirmed her relationship with Canadian soccer player Kaila Novak in an Instagram story. The couple celebrated their first anniversary on social media, surprising fans who believed the two had broken up.

Stories uploaded by Olivia Ponton (Image via @olivia.ponton/Instagram)

Novak, too, shared a post with multiple pictures where she posed with Ponton.

Ponton and Novak's relationship went through a rough patch last year, and the couple broke up and patched up a few times.

Olivia Ponton and Kaila Novak began seeing each other in January 2021. During an interview with Teen Vogue in June, she revealed that the two had started talking through TikTok DMs. She said:

“I met my girlfriend on TikTok and became thoroughly obsessed with her. She actually curved me for a week before first answering!"

The couple went steady until rumors of separation started to circle social media towards the end of summer 2021. Fans also noticed Novak and Sienna flirting with each other on TikTok.

The couple allegedly got back together sometime at the end of 2021.

Olivia Ponton's girlfriend Kaila Novak has represented Canada in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Kaila Novak is a 20-year-old Canadian soccer player and TikTok star. She was born on March 24, 2002, in Ontario, Canada. She had an affinity for sports from a young age and started playing soccer and hockey at the age of four. Later, she chose soccer as her choice of sport and decided to pursue it.

Novak represented the under 17 Canadian women’s national team in major tournaments like CONCACAF U-17 Championship, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, and the CONCACAF U-20 Championship. She has also represented FC London.

In 2020, after finishing high school, she decided to attend the University of California, Los Angeles. During this time, she started posting TikTok videos too. Her content includes food reviews, body positivity messages and soccer videos.

Her TikTok account @ohkai_ has earned over 1.5 million followers in the last two years, which has contributed towards her net worth. Her net worth is predicted to be over $740k. Novak plans to play professional soccer in the future.

