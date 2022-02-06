PUMA X Minecraft merch drop: Where to buy, release date, price and more about the pixel-heavy collection

PUMA x Minecraft has launched an exciting merch range that will be dropping soon. They are also set to launch a line of footwear as part of the collection, which will be inspired by the iconic game's graphics.

The description for the collection over at PUMA's official website reads:

"Since its creation over 10 years ago, Minecraft has become one of the most beloved video games of all time, known for its infinite terrain – and infinite possibilities for creativity. The new PUMA x MINECRAFT collab takes inspiration from the game’s iconic graphics, with colors pulled from the game, bold and geometric prints, and ergonomic details for gaming comfort,"

The Minecraft x PUMA collection of footwear and apparel is designed for the whole family, young and old. The collection features t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and classic PUMA suede shoes.

PUMA x File this one under: 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙚𝙚.PUMA x @Minecraft drops tomorrow. File this one under: 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙚𝙚. PUMA x @Minecraft drops tomorrow. https://t.co/S2Lp7wz4Yk

All about the PUMA x Minecraft Collection

The collection launches today, 6th February 2022, after being officially teased in mid-January, 2022. The apparel collection is available at us.puma.com and ranges from $25 to $100 USD. The teaser showed PUMA's iconic logo being taken over by the beloved Ocelot mob from Minecraft being chased around by a creeper.

While the whole collection looked amazing, what caught fans' attention was the footwear line of the collection, PUMA x Minecraft Suede Men's Sneakers. The sneakers were also given a separate shoutout by Minecraft on their Twitter handle.

Minecraft @Minecraft We can’t share quite yet, but we can ‘shoe’ you this; so be sure to watch until the end! #PUMAxMinecraft We’re on track to get our next collaboration built!We can’t share quite yet, but we can ‘shoe’ you this; so be sure to watch until the end! We’re on track to get our next collaboration built! 👟 We can’t share quite yet, but we can ‘shoe’ you this; so be sure to watch until the end! 💥#PUMAxMinecraft https://t.co/euvBWEWZvy

The shoe in real life has a white outsole with brown uppers and hits of green and blue accents. The shoes feature white laces and the overall gives a tribute to the game's colors, brown for dirt, green for grass, and blue for water blocks.

To finish off the design, the tongue of the sneakers features a "Creeper" face instead of the iconic Puma logo. The shoe will be officially released at us.puma.com and can be purchased at retail price for $100 USD.

This isn't the only shoe in the collection as the kid's footwear line also features an iteration of RS-Z sneakers in two colorways which retails for $65-$75 USD. These will be launched on February 27, 2022. Meanwhile, the Suede shoes for kids are also available in 2 colorways for $60-$65 USD and will be launching on March 4, 2022.

