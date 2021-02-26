Mr. Potato Head goes gender-neutral and back to Mister again; Leaves Twitter confused

After decades of being celebrated as the most iconic potato on the planet, Mr. Potato Head is rebranded to include a more inclusive potato family for its young audience.

Mr. Potato Head is an American plastic toy modeled after a potato, which allowed children to decorate it with various interchangeable parts, such as ears, shoes, hat, nose, mouth, etc. The rebrand isn't far from the original ideation of Mr. Potato Head because the toy allows children to modify as they see fit.

Mr. Potato Head even appeared in Pixar's Toy Story, which boosted its sales further. However, with changing times and evolving definitions of a family unit, Mr. Potato Head is all set to go gender-neutral. Or so we thought.

Just Potato Head

Hasbro said that Mr. Potato Head was rebranded by removing 'Mr.' from the brand's name to be more inclusive and make everyone feel welcome in the Potato Head world.

The company also stated that it would sell a new playset this fall, without the Mr. and Mrs. designations. This move would allow kids to create their own type of potato families, including two moms or two dads, ensuring inclusiveness to the highest degree possible in a children's toy.

The announcement on Twitter was received with mixed reactions. Here are a few of them:

Our Cancelled Characters welcome a new hero today.



Pour out some Syrup for Mr. Potato Head - he saved our lives, we are eternally grateful. Folded hands pic.twitter.com/tgTKPh2T3A — Jack Saint (@LackingSaint) February 26, 2021

See also The Mr Men. Particularly Mr Jelly who without the Mr would I think just be mistaken for Jelly. And eaten. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 26, 2021

Who was actually offended by Mr Potato Head being male? I want names. These woke imbeciles are destroying the world. pic.twitter.com/CwsaX5D2Ue — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2021

Quick question for the über white, conservative, “Christian,” “straight” people who are outraged as fuck about @Hasbro ‘s “Potato Head” decision to be gender-inclusive: How the FUCK DOES THIS PERONALLY IMPACT YOU???!!! — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) February 26, 2021

Trick question. They're both out of work because they've been replaced by robots. pic.twitter.com/SU6sZUJ2fR — Jason Boone (@shadowe_wolfe) February 26, 2021

Bombs are falling on Syria again, the kids are still in the cages, the $2,000 checks are AWOL.



But hey, at least Mr. Potato Head is now gender neutral! — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 26, 2021

Conservatives are so predictably sad it's pathetic. We are over 500,000 #COVID19 deaths, Texas is going through a crisis with their leadership abandoning them and the former guy still has yet to concede. But God forbid Mr. Potato Head is considerate of the LGBTQ community. https://t.co/DQWQq2RpPn — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 26, 2021

a lot of people are upset that mr potato head, a plastic toy based on a vegetable is now genderless.



get. a. life. — Alex Elmslie (@ImAllexx) February 26, 2021

Many people were unhappy about the change being made to this decades-old toy, while others welcome this change. Things took a turn when Hasbro made their subsequent Tweet on the topic.

Mr. Potato Head remains a Mister.

Hasbro clarified that while the brand is evolving, the actual Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head characters will still live on and be sold in stores.

Hasbro, maybe it's time to ditch the Mr. and Mrs. too, and just have one box with both sets of parts so kids can make whoever they choose in any combination they want. This way parents don't need to buy 2 sets; the kids get everything in one. — Captain Sparklepants 🏳️‍🌈🖖 (@AlexOnPatrol) February 25, 2021

The Tweet was met with severe backlash, with one user even pointing out how the toy was a racist caricature of African Americans. However, another user promptly dismissed the statement.

Ah yes. How fondly I remember as a young child my siblings and I playing with our Mr and Mrs Potato Heads and discussing how this was our platform for oppressing minorities. Pro tip: very few things are really racist and this isn’t one of them. — Widescreen (@widescreentx) February 25, 2021

Here are a few more reactions from Twitter users after Hasbro clarified its statement:

It used to be that way, but now I think it's too many accessories to fit inside one Potato head. Part of its allure is keeping the accessories together inside the body so they don't get lost. — Bobby Mayberry (@Exchronos) February 25, 2021

Thank God for the brave internet soldiers who gave their life to defend potato genders in a children's toy — Steven Chappell (@Steven_Chappell) February 25, 2021

hasbro are we allowed to mix and match the pieces from the two potato heads or is that too confusing — Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) February 25, 2021

Despite the outburst on Twitter, Hasbro is dedicated to shifting towards inclusion with gender norms like other companies. However, it's yet to be seen how this will affect the toy's sales in the foreseeable future.