Gamer asks video game developers to improve gaming accessibility, discusses the issue on Twitter

Roughly 2.6 billion people around the world partake in some form of digital gaming. Yet, gaming accessibility seems to be a secondary thought in most cases.

The bulk of gamers face no hardships during a gaming session. However, many are unable to experience the game to its full potential due to certain setbacks.

There are approximately 33 million gamers with disabilities in the U.S. alone. There is no game developer that will disagree with the idea of improving upon gaming accessibility and provide the needed tools to enjoy a game.

However, not enough is being done to make games accessible to everyone.

Will you review games of small-time indies like me? Or maybe provide accessibility feedback?



So far, I have a couple of go-to people, but I'm always looking to expand my "network" of "accessibility consultants." — Nightblade (@nightblade99) December 7, 2019

Developers are slow when it comes to implementing these changes. They don't consider it a priority when designing a game.

One time while working on a game, I had to cancel a talk that I booked to give on accessibility because it would make the studio look bad because our game didn’t have the basic accessibility features I talked about in the presentation



Man, so glad that’s not my life anymore — Tara “Wake” Voelker (@LadieAuPair) February 13, 2021

Many studios haven't yet grasped the complexities involved in creating games that offer a great deal of gaming accessibility.

Yeah I have a friend who can't tell some if the countries apart at a glance because he's red green color blind — Matthew Austin (@Shadowstar901) February 10, 2021

The importance of gaming accessibility

As the world tries to be more inclusive, the gaming community has also begun this long but important transition. Sony took a massive initiative by making The Last of Us II accessible to blind gamers. This was a big step in the right direction.

I knew accessibility was important, but I didn't know exactly how important until I watched this video. Thank you for posting. — Calvin Scherbarth (@MumbleCakes) June 20, 2020

While many developers are actively paying attention to gaming accessibility needs, everyday gamers are still unaware of the situation.

Here's a Twitter thread on the problems faced by a gamer with autism:

A thread on gaming accessibility:



I am so tired of being ablesplained to and told that hyperacusis doesn't matter.



That I should be excluded.



I wanted to give feedback about a new game that's in alpha right now, that I demo'ed. I really liked playing it.



1/14 — AutisticSciencePerson (@AutSciPerson) February 10, 2021

This game relies on the in-game audio and speaking into microphones. It relies on sound localization of the audio.



I want to be able to play this game when it comes out, so just in case, I found their discord and posted in the feedback channel to add audio features.



3/14 — AutisticSciencePerson (@AutSciPerson) February 10, 2021

I said it would be helpful to have a mute button (either to mute all of voice chat or individual players) so people like me could use other voice chat programs.



Other gamers replied (not the devs) saying "Well that's not how the game is supposed to be played."



5/14 — AutisticSciencePerson (@AutSciPerson) February 10, 2021

I then had to explain dynamic range, and that if I turned it down so it didn't hurt my ears, I wouldn't be able to hear most people's microphones at all (the microphones that weren't clipping).



Talking about disability to abled people is utterly exhausting.



7/14 — AutisticSciencePerson (@AutSciPerson) February 10, 2021

When you talk about your disability, you are immediately assumed to be selfish or wanting attention.



I didn't want attention.



I wanted to be able to play the damn game, how it was supposed to be played, like people were telling me in that channel how I should play it.



9/14 — AutisticSciencePerson (@AutSciPerson) February 10, 2021

A well-meaning gamer in the chat responded, who is a programmer but not a developer, saying that volume sliders for each player would be "hard to implement."



They said there's a reason most games don't have this feature.



A feature that would include me.



11/14 — AutisticSciencePerson (@AutSciPerson) February 10, 2021

If you are making a game with audio as an integral part of it, you cannot pretend that you're not excluding people with auditory disabilities when you refuse to add necessary audio settings such as volume sliders (as well as subtitles/visual cues).



13/14 — AutisticSciencePerson (@AutSciPerson) February 10, 2021

@AbleGamers Even games that are in alpha don't seem to want feedback on accessibility needs.. sigh.. — AutisticSciencePerson (@AutSciPerson) February 10, 2021

The lack of awareness on this issue is slowing down the progress of gaming accessibility. Due to a lack of acknowledgement, most gamers do not push for these changes.

One of the tweets from the Twitter user @AutSciPerson read as follows:

"I know there are lots of reasons certain accessibility features aren't implemented in games. A lot of it comes down to time, money, or not knowing. But sometimes we see the harsh truth - most gamers do not care about our inclusion. I learned that today. If you are making a game with audio as an integral part of it, you cannot pretend that you're not excluding people with auditory disabilities when you refuse to add necessary audio settings such as volume sliders.

The Twitter user went on to talk about how hyperacusis causes him discomfort while playing due to sudden spikes and the crackling of audio. Despite enjoying the game, there's a lack of simple in-game features that hamper the gameplay experience.

The problem is not just limited to auditory processing disorders, as gamers who are colourblind or partially blind may not be able to process the game as well.

Gaming studios should take into account gaming accessibility needs when developing future game titles. Gamers should also be more sensitive.