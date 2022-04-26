Teddy Santis x New Balance: Release date, where to buy, price, and more details explored

Teddy Santis and New Balance are ready to introduce their ideas to the retail world nearly a year after being officially named Creative Director for the brand's Made In USA segment. New Balance and Santis aim to re-establish Made In USA through a consciously derived product that stays true to the brand's solid heritage.

The creative director plans to offer a wide range of lifestyle items for his debut launch. Three new models of the historic 990 sneakers are added to his collection, ranging in price from $190 to $200.

Santis has also created an intriguing fashion line, with prices starting at just $65. The first installment of the collection will be open to the public via New Balance's e-commerce website from April 28 onwards.

Teddy Santis’ New Balance debut collection celebrates the rich legacy of the brand

The Santis-designed collection, which includes the 990, 990v2, and 990v3, and a wide assortment of clothes, is set to go out later this week, almost 13 months into his career with NB.

Earlier, Teddy enthralled all New Balance fans by revealing a bird's-eye glimpse of this season's footwear on his personal IG account. He also grouped his new concepts and designs into three subcategories: elevated legacy, uniform staple, and quickstrike.

The contemporary trio of 990 will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 990v1 running model. Made in USA’s inaugural footwear collection, which serves as a palate cleanser, is making strides for this new era.

Santis employed a recognizable blend of furry gray suede, retro gray mesh, and tan suede embellishments around all three pairs.

The midsoles of each variant is adorned with hints of vintage cream yellow, whereas the lateral sides of these minimalist shoes are embellished with staple N-logos.

Furthermore, New Balance USA branding is embroidered on the suede tongues of all three pairs. These tongues are then blanketed with creamy white laces that run over them.

The 990, 990v2, and 990v3 will be sold for $190, $195, and $200 via select retailers.

In addition to the attractive sneaker range, the lineup will also feature sweatshirts, jackets, scarves, sweatpants, shorts, hoodies, long-sleeve t-shirts, and short-sleeve tees.

Besides serving a wide range of clothing options, the entire garment line comprises various color tones ranging from light to dark. Teddy's designs incorporate hues of gray, brown, cream, rustic and vivid red, black, blue, and white. The popular NB emblems can be found on all the apparel products, which never fails to impress the first.

NB geeks will have to hold their horses until the global release of the Made in USA line on April 28.

Edited by Srijan Sen