New Balance x Dejounte Murray Neon Lights: Where to buy, release date, and more 

San Antonio Spurs’ Dejounte Murray is stealing the spotlight for his latest collaboration with New Balance. The shoe company recently unveiled the enticing pair and announced the release date for the same. The partnership has piqued the interest of sneakerheads and Spurs fans alike.

Dubbed as “Neon Lights,” the long-promised TWO WXY v2 pair will finally hit the sneakers market on May 27. This collaboration pair will be available for purchase both in physical stores and on the New Balance e-commerce website.

Besides the Neon Lights, the TWO WXY v2 "Marigold Blue" sneakers, which will feature white uppers with yellow and black accents, are also going to release soon. The shoe label teased the pair in mid-February.

The New Balance Dejounte Murray 'Neon Lights' sneakers will launch next month

Dejounte Murray created this polychromatic pair of shoes in collaboration with New Balance. The jazzy pair will spice up any shoe wardrobe with its splash of vibrant colors.

The premium knitted uppers of the sneakers are textured with finely executed stripes. Featuring purple and violet uppers, the shoes have thick and precise lines in neon pink and blue located adjacent to the collars and on the lateral sides of the shoes.

The indigo-hued tongue tags are labeled TWO WXY in a pink and orange design. The laces are made with similar hues of indigo blue, are are embellished with light blue-colored speckles.

Dejounte opted for shaded midsoles. The clear white midsoles are accented by shades of indigo towards the bottom. The dual-toned outer soles nicely complement the rest of the design.

Although the price of the shoes have not been revealed, they are expected to be sold for around $140 like the other TWO WXY pairs. Murray’s fans will have to stick around for further updates on these fiesta-themed sneakers.

What else is happening with New Balance?

The sneaker genius is also collaborating with NBA star Kawhi Leonard for a fresh take on the player’s classic KAWHI 2 sneakers. Leonard is looking to beef up his signature label, KAWHI, through the collaboration.

With the release of the 'Goosebumps' colorway for his KAWHI 2, the player is getting an early start on the Halloween festivities. The 'Goosebumps' colorway will be available exclusively on the label's e-commerce site and Footlocker from 10 AM EST, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Each pair will be marked at $160.

The label also joined forces with Joe Freshgoods for their upcoming Conversations Amongst Us collection. The much-anticipated collection was finally released on April 15, after several tantalizing teasers from Joe. Alongside apparel, Joe revamped two of the brand's most popular models, the 2002R and 550. They are marked at $150 and $120, respectively.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee