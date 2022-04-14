Joe Freshgoods x New Balance: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about the new collab

Joe Freshgoods and New Balance are prepared to get the streets talking with their upcoming Conversations Amongst Us collection. After many enticing teasers that were earlier released by Joe, the much-awaited collection will finally see a global release on April 15.

Since the release of Joe Freshgoods' 992 in 2020, the sneaker community has been keeping a close eye on the Chicago-born designer. Joe's subsequent launches, such as the 990v3 Outside Clothes and the recently released 9060, also received equal admiration, so much so that New Balance put him in charge of overseeing their next Conversations Amongst Us line.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance created their Conversation Amongst Us line

On February 24, Joe announced his latest partnership with NB for the first time via his Instagram account. Sharing the idea of the collab, he stated,

“Im honored to announce "Conversations Amongst Us" the name of the campaign, led and directed by me for New Balance. I wanted to tell a story of the black experience, emphasizing crucial dialogues that connect the community while inspiring the next generation of black creatives.”

To jazz up their Conversations Amongst Us campaign, the collab invited the two American sprinting specialists Trayvon Bromell and Gabrielle Thomas to be the face of their campaign.

The collab’s latest collection features relaxed t-shirts, everyday wear hoodies, comfy pants, and sweatshirts. Adorned with co-branded graphic prints, the unicolored apparel collection is made using pure and creamy shades of white, basic black, and striking yellow.

Freshgoods has also revamped two highly-coveted models of the footwear label, 2002R and 550. The former is reimagined in white and amber makeup. The creamy backdrop is excellently detailed with an amber finish. The $150 USD pair puts forward the ultimate street fashion appeal.

Next, the 550 creamy white canvas pairs are embellished with similarly colored suede. The upcoming pair of men’s shoes will be sold for $120 USD. Besides the shoes, all other items in the collection will range from $40 USD to $130 USD, not being heavy on the wearer’s pockets.

All those burning with curiosity can easily fetch their favorites from the e-commerce website of the footwear brand as well as from select retailers from April 15 onwards.

Other recent updates about New Balance

New Balance recently unveiled the freshly made iteration of its fan-favourite 1080 runner shoes. Revamped in Vibrant Orange/Spring Tide/Vibrant Apricot, the head-turning 1080v12 pairs are priced at $190 USD.

Apart from this, the footwear label recently partnered up with Red Bull Bragantino. The brand will supply training kits, footwear, and lifestyle apparel to the Brazilian football club. The latest partnership is the first instance of collaboration between the American label and a Brazilian football team.

Edited by Sabika