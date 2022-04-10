Comme des Garcons Homme x New Balance CT300: Where to buy, price, and more about the black sneakers

New Balance’s long-standing association with Comme des Garcons Homme (CdGH) has brought a new take on the former’s classic CT300.

The latest launch came after CT300’s white iteration, which was released by the collab earlier this month. Fashioned with the classic “White/Black” colorway of Comme des Garcons Homme, the simplistic design of pairs, bedazzled sneakersheads. Each pair was marked at $240.

In 2021, New Balance and CdGH celebrated their all-year-long partnership with their new releases. The duo reimagined various timeless models like BB480 with eye imprints, new shades of 574, and an all-black take on 57/40. The latest addition to the list is CT300.

Comme des Garcons Homme x New Balance created CT300 shoes in “Black”

The collab’s latest sneakers feature all-black uppers that are nicely decorated with white detailing. The black split leather uppers are adorned with similarly colored meshwork on the toe box as well as around the collars of the pairs. The prominent “N” cutout is attached on the lateral mids.

The black tongue tags are stamped with a highly-coveted New Balance monogram, alongside the model’s code printed underneath. The pure whites are used as a lace system that beautifully compliment the black sneakers. The dark-colored inner soles are also adorned with graphic prints of the Comme des Garcons logo.

Moving on, the black heel tabs are embossed with a white CdGH monogram and the low-profile court silhouette exhibits a lightweight C-CAP midsole cushioning that is ideal for providing durable support.

The white rubbery midsoles are firmly banded together with the muddy brown outer soles. The sides of the midsoles possess a protruding logo of the label that can only be viewed by taking a closer look at the pairs.

The shoes that appears like a cocktail of black and white are priced at $370 or £285 GBP. The limited edition sneakers can be easily bought from Dover Street Market, London.

More to explore about New Balance’s recent collabs

Earlier this year, the label joined hands with Italian high-fashion brand Miu Miu and together they reimagined the classic 574 shoes. Released in three distinct shades: 'White', 'Royal Blue', and 'Colonial Beige', the pairs were marketed for $695.

Most recently, the footwear label partnered with Ganni for a sustainable shoe collection. The pairs are made in line with the former’s green leaf standards using eco-friendly materials. The upcoming shoes that are priced at $150 will see the global launch on April 13, 2022.

