New Balance x Ganni collab: Where to buy, release date, price, and more about sustainable shoe collection

New Balance and Ganni are collaborating to bring a sustainable shoe collection which is set to drop on April 13, 2022, on both the label's official e-commerce sites. The latest collaboration is fashionable as well as affordable with a price tag of $150 USD.

The staple shoe brand and Danish fashion label are collaborating for a Spring Summer 2022 release. The shoes are constructed with environmentally preferred materials under New Balance's green leaf standards. Available in two new colorways, the footwear collection is meant to invoke the esthetics of #Gannigirl.

More about the upcoming footwear collaboration New Balance x Ganni

Upcoming footwear collaboration New Balance X Ganni (Image via Ganni)

Danish brand Ganni, born in the streetstyle of Copenhagen, pairing up with the staple footwear brand is an integration of style with comfort. The collaborative shoes from the collection take on the classic silhouette of 2002R's, inspired with #Gannigirls in mind with a similar Y2K feel.

Within the last year, New Balance has risen in the ranks of sought-after brands, with GenZ appreciating its popular and primary choices. The brand is famous for its collaborations, such as recently seen with MiuMiu, a brand that has gained its reputation as a street-wear youth-oriented brand.

The label has even added famous faces such as Storm Reid and rapper Jack Harlow as the ambassadors to bring in shoppers. With the collaboration of Ganni, the label is set to gain even more attention.

Ganni partnered up with the label to create the New Balance 2002R with more than 50% of recycled content in the upper with a 5% regrind rubber material to the outsole to stand for the the Green Leaf standard purpose by the label to reduce our environmental footprint.

The two pairs will be released in green and gray colorways as the centric palette with a feature of the Ganni logo. In a press release made by Ganni, the Creative Director of the label, Ditte Reffstrup, talked about the collaboration. She shared,

"I am such a big fan of New Balance, I've been wearing them since forever. The NB 2002R style really fits into the Copenhagen way of dressing - we're always cycling and running somewhere. This shoe is the perfect mix of function and fashion. It's a huge honor to put a Ganni spin on such an iconic New Balance shoe and we're super excited to be able to create it with so much innovation andd recycled materials."

That isn't all, the New Balance team was just as admired by Ganni. Lauren Fitzsimmons, the lead of global collaboration at New Balance, spoke about the collaboration in an interview with Bazaar. She said,

"From a fashion perspective, Ganni's fun aesthetic teamed with unique Scandinavian style is something we really loved about the brand. A classic pair of New Balance is usually the footwear of choice for a lot of Ganni girls, so it was a no-brainer that we should team up and work on something collaboratively together."

For this particular sneaker, both brands have used their innovations to bring forth a sustainable approach. The 2002R use 80% recycled content in synthetic overlays, 30% of content lace is recycled, as well as 100% mesh is recycled content with an outsole of 5% regrind rubber.

The mix of New Balance's signature grayscale palattes can be seen in contrasting orange, yellow, and green, which are often seen in Ganni's RTW collection. The text "GANNI" is embossed all over the base layer of the 2002R.

Adding to the details, the shoes feature details of double pull tabs in multi-colored accents which form the Ganni-logo print panels, aka the shape of a heart, exclusively for the collaborative shoe.

The New Balance x Ganni 2002R sneaker will be priced at $150 for both colorways and will be available for sale on the e-commerce websites of both the labels starting April 13, 2022.

