How to buy GANNI X Juicy Couture's collection? Release date and more explored

It’s time for a warm reception of GANNI x Juicy Couture’s latest collaboration. The American streetwear label recently joined forces with the Danish fashion house for reimagining the former’s signature velour tracksuits.

Created with intensely vivid and flamboyant designs, the latest partnership will offer quintessential fashion clothing.

GANNI’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup expressed her enthusiasm for the label’s creative and responsible collaboration. He said:

"Being able to work with them on making the most responsible version yet was a great extra layer to the collaboration. For the collection, we wanted to keep the essential 2000s mood and LA vibe"

GANNI x Juicy Couture’s collab recreated classic velour tracksuits

The dainty t-shirts, tracksuits, caps, and sweatshirts are made with an eclectic blend of colors that are greatly expressive of the collab’s idea and style. The reimagined velvety tracksuits are ideal for everyday use.

For all those who admire vibrant hues, can take a closer look at all the articles via the brands' UK official website. The limited edition will see the official launch on Wednesday, March 30, in GANNI stores as well as in the online stores of both the labels.

The creative director of the Copenhagen-based fashion label reinterpreted the much appreciated velour activewear of the Los Angeles-based brand and created 13 pieces under their special partnership.

The exclusive apparel collection beautifully encapsulates Y2K aesthetics in slaty blue, brilliant white, sheeny black, and sandy beige tones.

The praiseworthy apparel collection has been manufactured using certified organic and recycled cotton as well as, upcycled polyester. The co-branding of both the labels is conspicuously graphic printed on the limited edition ready-to-wear pieces.

The black-colored slim fit pants are loaded with jaunty prints of pink hearts, purple stars, and co-branding of the duo. The distinctive beige hued tracksuits are stuffed with similar impressions as that of black pants. The most outstanding part of the collection is the violet blue toned tracksuit, which is embellished with shimmery logos of the two brands both on the front and back.

Additional info about Denmark's GANNI

The Danish affordable luxury fashion brand was started in 2000, by Frans Truelsen. After nine years, the European brand came under the control of the couple, Nicolaj Reffstrup and Ditte Reffstrup.

The Denmark-originated brand can be perceived to be the epitome of sustainable fashion as the label reuses the leftover clothes from its previous collection for its latest designs. Overall, the fashion brand minimizes the processing of new raw materials, therefore, reducing the related negative impacts of production on the environment.

Edited by Khushi Singh