Who is JADA? All about the Danish singer who sported GANNI's new Bjork-inspired collection

GANNI paraded its latest Bjork-inspired collection with JADA as the star of the performance, onstage at Copenhagen Fashion Week. The Danish fashion brand presented a live digital performance where it showcased selected pieces from its Autumn Winter 2022 line.

The brand’s Love Forever Ever performance was based on a similar format to how it did last year. The emerging Danish singer JADA performed at Copenhagen’s historic music venue, Vega.

Jada performed alongside a team of dancers and models donning items from GANNI’s AW22 collection.

Who is JADA?

Emilie Mølsted aka JADA is a Danish electronic pop producer and singer. She is well-liked for her bold tone and atmospheric sound.

The singer was born in 1993 in København, Denmark. She grew up in a creative household where her mother, Tippe Mølsted introduced her to music, and this is how she began her musical journey. Her mother had multiple talents, besides being a folksinger, she was a storyteller and an actress.

As a child, Emilie performed along with her mother and sisters. She became versatile by working with the cross-cultural multidisciplinary theater, the Bridge of Winds.

During her years of growth, Emilie evolved an interest in electronic production. This interest brought her to the limelight for the first time in 2017 with her single Sure. With debut, her stage name JADA also took shape.

In 2018, she released her second smashing hit, Keep Cool. Another hit number of hers is Lonely.

More about GANNI’s AW22 collection

The collection features form-fitting leopard prints, puffer gilets, statement suits, crochet knits, and lace co-ords.

In a news release, Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni’s creative director, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying,

“Music has always been my biggest inspiration, it’s the best energiser and brings people together, which is exactly what we wanted to do with this digital show, since we are not having a physical one.”

Elucidating the forthcoming season, she stated,

“All about high energy, channeling hope and optimism as the world opens up again and greeting it with confidence”.

Reffstrup’s latest designs are inspired by the compositions of Björk and PJ Harvey. The designer considers the two to be her role models. Giving the reason behind choosing JADA as her model, she stated that the singer shares similar energy to that of "powerful but beautifully fragile artists."

For all those interested, you can rewatch the complete event at the GANNI’s website. Where they can also view all additional details about the latest launches. In addition to the live show, GANNI will continue to host private screenings and activities across Copenhagen and other fashion capitals.

Edited by Sabika