Rihanna pregnancy announcement outfit: Decoding singer's $29K baby bump look featuring pink puffer jacket

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just announced the pregnancy news. Any announcement by fashion mogul/singer Rihanna makes the news, but this time she set the headlines and social media ablaze while flashing her pregnancy bump in a $29,000 puffer.

The couple have been fielding rumors and speculation about Rihanna's pregnancy for months now. They finally made their statement in style by wandering around Harlem, Rocky's neighborhood. Her puffer was an obvious highlight of this silent announcement.

Breaking down Rihanna's pregnancy announcement outfit

If nothing else, Rihanna's silent announcement tells us that her maternity clothes won't be dull. Fans can look forward to a range of clothing that evolves with her body.

She walked around Harlem wearing a quilted Chanel coat. Most people were bundled up in hats, gloves, and scarves for this late-winter season, but Riri made a statement with a belly-baring look.

The pink puffer was designed in 1996 by Karl Lagerfeld. It is currently sold out on Chanel's website but surfaced on the internet with a resale price of $10,672 on 1stDibs.

The look didn't just end with a conventional and regular coat, the Fenty founder took the fit to the next level with her accessory game. She adorned a LACROIX brooch around her neck.The brooch featured a gold cross with large gemstones and is currently valued at $5500 as the resale item on DSF Antique Jewelry.

Rihanna also stunned a Briony Raymond Ring, 'Vintage Chunky Signet,' which has an estimated retail value of $18,500. She completed her outfit with a pair of low-rise ripped jeans accessorized with a double-strand Chanel belt costing $1200 approximately.

A$AP Rocky's outfit

A$AP Rocky also rocked his announcement outfit. Rocky donned a denim Carhartt jacket and Maximilian leather pants. He chose to bundle up in a V-neck sweater. He accessorized his outfit with a black beanie and black leather boots.

Rocky seems to be ready for his new role as a father. He told the GQ last year that he would be a proud father.

"I would have a very fly child.”

He also expressed his feelings about his partner, saying:

“So much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

The recent release of the track Fashion Killa by A$AP Rocky also featured a line that might've hinted to his fans about the pregnancy.

“Our babies will be flyer than their parents.”

Given the high-profile status of this power couple, fans can expect more flamboyant announcements in the future. Needless to say, well-wishers are excited to find out how these artists take on their new life roles as parents.

Edited by Srijan Sen