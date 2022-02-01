×
"This wasn't god's plan"- Hilarious Drake memes take over the internet after Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reveal pregnancy 

ASAP Rocky, Rihanna and Drake (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, and champagnepapi/Instagram)
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified Feb 01, 2022 11:35 AM IST
Over the weekend, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky disclosed that they are expecting their first child together. While strolling in Harlem, New York, the singer showcased her baby bump to a photographer. After this news broke, netizens found humor at Rihanna's ex-boyfriend Drake's expense.

According to PEOPLE, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been in a relationship since 2020, after the popstar's relationship with Drake and then Hassan Jameel ended. The couple reportedly met each other last decade and were good friends before they began dating.

Last May, Rocky told GQ about their relationship and labeled Rihanna as "the love of my life." Meanwhile, RiRi had also spoken about relationships and being a mother in the future. In March 2020, the singer told British Vogue that she sees herself becoming a mother in ten years. She said:

"I'll have kids – three or four of 'em."

Rihanna further added:

"...the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

Drake and Rihanna had been in an on-and-off relationship for almost seven years since 2009 before they separated permanently in 2016. While the two remained friends initially, the Ocean's 8 star told Vogue in 2018 that they were no longer friends. She said:

"We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either. It is what it is."

The Canadian rapper reportedly retaliated to this as he unfollowed Rihanna on Instagram. Following Rihanna's comments, memes about the rapper flood the internet every time news about the singer's dating life goes viral. The news of her pregnancy was no different and spawned several hilarious memes at the 35-year-old rapper's expense.

Drake seeing them pictures of RihannaPregnant with A$AP baby https://t.co/fOrtOCOsO2
drake leaving rihanna’s baby shower https://t.co/Ry1arPttxi
Drake To Chris Brown When The Rihanna News Broke https://t.co/UW7VD2qAx2
Drake via his IG story https://t.co/lWC7za3wC3
Drake texting Rihanna right now https://t.co/mXdTUXfAAS
Drake after finding out Rihanna is really pregnant with Asap's child. https://t.co/ue1jWg0r9W
Drake playing with Rihanna's baby😂😂https://t.co/TkZzRFijEE
Drake finding out Rihanna pregnant https://t.co/38gfhFT3Ga
After this Rihanna news… you know Heartbreak Drake otw 😭😭😭 https://t.co/DLxmGHl8jh
drove to rihanna’s house to cry outside the gate and drake was already here wtf
Drake on Rihanna's door tonight 😭😭https://t.co/meDd8wkcJX
Drake congratulating Rihanna & ASAP Rocky like: https://t.co/52rNe3RZpW
Everyone: Rihanna is pregnant!!Drake on the phone with Riri:“ I know our relationship was Rocky but you moved on ASAP"😩😢 https://t.co/koc9L6p7sF
Drake this morning when he seen why Rihanna is trending https://t.co/o6Ip1q0spL

What has Drake previously said about his past relationship with Rihanna?

The former pair reportedly met in 2005, when Rihanna was shooting the video of Pon De Replay at a Toronto restaurant, where Drake worked. After the singer's publicized separation from Chris Brown over assault allegations, in 2009, RiRi reportedly hooked up with the Degrassi: The Next Generation star at Lucky Strike bowling arena in New York.

In a 2010 song titled "Fireworks," the rapper talked about his experience with the popstar in a verse. The lyrics stated:

"What an experience, You coulda been the one but it wasn't that serious."

At the 2016 MTV VMAs, the Canadian star said:

"... she's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old, she's one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I've looked up to her even though she's younger than me. She's a living, breathing legend in our industry."

However, a few months after their split, the two reportedly stopped interacting. In 2018, after her revelation of them not being friends anymore, both stars unfollowed each other on social media.

