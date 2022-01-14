Coachella Festival: Stars who killed it with their fashion game

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, known commonly as 'Coachella', is one of the biggest music festivals held every year at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The summer festival takes place at the Colorado Dessert, which showcases performances from well-established music artists.

Each year, the festival brings us the craziest outfits from our favorite celebrities. The festival is not only about music, but it's also a fresh runway of stars dressed in bohemian, whimsical, and Instagram-ready outfits.

Five Coachella outfits that left us in awe over the years

1) Beyonce in her Nefertiti outfit

Beyonce in her Nefertiti outfit (Image by Refinery29)

Beyonce made history when she performed at the festival, becoming the first black woman to act on the Coachella stage. Just how legendary she is was reflected in her outfit, which matched her aura and took the fashion world by storm.

This Balmain custom-made outfit has a deep meaning behind it. Beyonce wore this outfit to represent the Egyptian Queen 'Nefertiti'.

2) Kendall Jenner in halterneck dress

Kendall Jenner in halterneck dress (image by Teen Vogue)

What is a fashion list without the Jenner sisters? Kendall Jenner showed up at the 2016 festival in this chic dress.

She wore a crochet halter dress, which gave the illusion of a flowing maxi skirt attached to a bikini top. The model paired this dress with strappy sandals, round-tinted sunglasses, and lots of neckpieces. She also brought back the spacebuns!

3) Kylie Jenner in an eye-candy bikini

How can Kendall be on a list and Kylie not power through? At Coachella 2016, Kylie Jenner went bold when she wore this 'Discount Universe' evil eye bikini and paired it with multi-colored pastel braids.

She shared multiple posts on Instagram of her swimwear outfit, where she looked carefree and truly happy.

4) Vanessa Hudgens, Queen of boho

Vanessa Hudgens in the floral dress by Camila (Image by Daily Mail)

Vanessa Hudgens is known to be the queen of Coachella style, and she showed us with this maxidress with fringes and patchworked-esque patterns. The dress was from the Camila brand and gave boho vibes for the overall look.

She paired the dress with neckpieces and earrings with an antique-y vibe.

5) Gigi Hadid in her trendy pants

Gigi Hadid, like a true trendsetter, wore a tie-dye vest from Ganni with a white-colored cropped camisole underneath it. The vest was in a tie-dye pattern from 60s inspired patterns of black, pink, and orange.

She styled these with floral printed trousers by '1017 A L Y X 9SM' and combat boots as footwear. The model wore multiple colorful pieces of jewelry, which made it hard to look elsewhere. She accessorized this with a Louis Vuitton pouch bag by Takashi Murakami, Zoe Aiche jewelry, and a large Jacquie Aiche pendant.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer