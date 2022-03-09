×
“Snooze fest”: Chanel’s take on tweed at Paris Fashion Week bores internet

Chanel takes on tweed for the FW22 show (Image via @chanelofficial /Instagram)
Gargi Harjai
Modified Mar 09, 2022 08:33 PM IST
Chanel held its runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2.00 pm CET. The Fall-Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection from the label was a tribute to the River Tweed landscape, thus the theme for the show was Infinite Tweed.

The landscape of the River Tweed was very dear to Gabrielle Bonheur Coco Chanel, the namesake and founder of the luxury French brand Chanel. The collection was prepared by Virginie Viard, the Creative Director of the brand.

Tweed has always been the eternal code of the luxury fashion house and through a century of its founding, we have seen Chanel experimenting with tweed fabric multiple times.

However, fans are bored with the excessive and repetitive use of tweed by the brand, with one fan commenting:

Netizen commenting Snooze Fest for the Infinite Tweed show (Image via Sportskeeda)
Many fans were not impressed with Virginie Viard's take on the Fall-Winter 2022 RTW collection.

Fans reaction to Chanel's FW22 RTW runway

Fans reaction to the Infinite Tweed RTW Runway show (Image via Sportskeeda)
Fans have always loved Chanel's take on iconic tweed fashion, but after seeing a repetition of the theme, they are bored. Fans expected to see more from the fashion house and wanted to see something new in their FW-22 RTW collection.

Tweed has been a signature of the fashion house for many years and we have seen them go through many transitions, but fans want them to go beyond tweed and experiment with something new. A few fans called out the brand as "grandma-style."

A few fans weren't impressed by Virginie's style and wanted the label to hire Olivier Rousteing, a French fashion designer for the brand.

Chanel, baby.... Hire Olivier. You are struggling. (Chanel FW22) https://t.co/lwiJ4MlZOY
chanel’s collection… https://t.co/4rHe3kEbuU
Chanel, Virginie, respectufully NO. PS. Your stylist hates you #CHANEL #FW22 #virginieviard #ParisFashionweek https://t.co/VJtN5JmVsS

However, there were a few fans who appreciated the brand's take on the tweed and turning it into something more.

this Chanel collection >>>> https://t.co/hVsvRpJCEC
Loving these looks from Chanel Fall 2022 collection https://t.co/y4FlENoKuT
How come both looks belong to the same collection it’s mind blowing to me(Chanel FW’22) https://t.co/2FSwrlbg7a
that chanel collection is cute to me idk https://t.co/HNviqdkNWD
In love with the @CHANEL collection, such lovely pieces. Definitely will be keeping a look out for these! #CHANELFallWinter https://t.co/o95QGeHGDh
favorite looks from chanel fw22 #pfw https://t.co/yF6ZElj1lo
this look frol chanel fw22 >>> https://t.co/9iKCUqF1bS
chanel fw22 🤤 https://t.co/Vd7bdj9VBV

A few fans appreciated the use of color in the collection. They said,

the colors in chanel fw22 ;-; https://t.co/KScXG4dplY

Meanwhile, a few fans also appreciated the use of accessories on the runway.

Chanel fw22 accessories 🎀🤍🎀🤍 https://t.co/Yrtlm8fSRE

Fans were taken by the footwear collection of the FW-22 RTW collection by the label and tweeted about the boots. They said,

The rain boots at the Chanel FW22. Perfect. An immediate hit, I know it. https://t.co/vGLY7W2WCQ
loveeeeee the chanel fw22 line. ugh the boots are everything. the comfy cool chic vibes i get from this make me happy https://t.co/w2FJu4jdPx

More about the Fall Winter 2022-23 Ready-to-Wear collection

In this Fall Winter 2022-23 ready-to-wear collection by the label at Paris Fashion Week, creative director and designer Virginie Viard took on the inspiration by the River Tweed, the colors of Scotland's River Tweed were used in the collection. Pops of green, blue, and the gathered flowers on the side.

The runway had short skirts, gilt button coats, tartan tweed blazers, thigh-high stockings, cozy marled knits, bar jackets, suits, and fleece jackets were marked with the signature tweed fabric. The collection was accessorized wtih mini-sized handbags, thick chains, and wader boots.

Edited by Sabika
हिन्दी