“Snooze fest”: Chanel’s take on tweed at Paris Fashion Week bores internet

Chanel held its runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2.00 pm CET. The Fall-Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection from the label was a tribute to the River Tweed landscape, thus the theme for the show was Infinite Tweed.

The landscape of the River Tweed was very dear to Gabrielle Bonheur Coco Chanel, the namesake and founder of the luxury French brand Chanel. The collection was prepared by Virginie Viard, the Creative Director of the brand.

Tweed has always been the eternal code of the luxury fashion house and through a century of its founding, we have seen Chanel experimenting with tweed fabric multiple times.

However, fans are bored with the excessive and repetitive use of tweed by the brand, with one fan commenting:

Many fans were not impressed with Virginie Viard's take on the Fall-Winter 2022 RTW collection.

Fans reaction to Chanel's FW22 RTW runway

Fans have always loved Chanel's take on iconic tweed fashion, but after seeing a repetition of the theme, they are bored. Fans expected to see more from the fashion house and wanted to see something new in their FW-22 RTW collection.

Tweed has been a signature of the fashion house for many years and we have seen them go through many transitions, but fans want them to go beyond tweed and experiment with something new. A few fans called out the brand as "grandma-style."

A few fans weren't impressed by Virginie's style and wanted the label to hire Olivier Rousteing, a French fashion designer for the brand.

However, there were a few fans who appreciated the brand's take on the tweed and turning it into something more.

A few fans appreciated the use of color in the collection. They said,

Meanwhile, a few fans also appreciated the use of accessories on the runway.

Fans were taken by the footwear collection of the FW-22 RTW collection by the label and tweeted about the boots. They said,

More about the Fall Winter 2022-23 Ready-to-Wear collection

In this Fall Winter 2022-23 ready-to-wear collection by the label at Paris Fashion Week, creative director and designer Virginie Viard took on the inspiration by the River Tweed, the colors of Scotland's River Tweed were used in the collection. Pops of green, blue, and the gathered flowers on the side.

The runway had short skirts, gilt button coats, tartan tweed blazers, thigh-high stockings, cozy marled knits, bar jackets, suits, and fleece jackets were marked with the signature tweed fabric. The collection was accessorized wtih mini-sized handbags, thick chains, and wader boots.

