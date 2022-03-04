YSL’s choice of fabric at FW22 leaves the internet in awe

Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) exhibited its latest Fall Winter 2022 collection as part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The internet was filled with admiration for the French fashion house's newly presented designs.

On Tuesday, March 1, the label hosted a runway show at the base of the Eiffel Tower. Besides the collection, the runway setup was flawless too. The audience, seated on the pink carpet, enjoyed French DJ Sebastian’s electronic music.

The latest collection offers minimalist and classic cocktail gowns, solid colored oversized coats with structured shoulders, voluminous faux fur coats, and sharp-shouldered tuxedos.

YSL’s Fall Winter 2022 collection pleased the internet

Netizens reacted to YSL's Fall Winter 2022 collection (Image via Instagram/VogueFrance)

Although the entire collection was well-received by the internet, the exquisite coat designs stole hearts.

The label’s choice of fabric was immensely appreciated by social media users, especially the fake fur. Many felt that YSL's FW2022 collection exhibits real fashion.

YSL was applauded by many for the use of faux fur in its latest collection, and exhibiting solidarity against the use of animal fur. Someone wrote,

“Oh.. thank you so much for saying it was a fake fur!!! My heart dropped when I saw that because I thought most designers have given up using real animal for. Thank you. Everything is beautiful.”

Fans were pleased with the classic designs of the coats. Some even mentioned that the entire collection was breathtaking, while others called it stunning and elegant.

Besides the coats and dresses, some were impressed with the label’s jewelry worn by the models.

charlie @VERS4CEV1RGO the jewellery at saint laurent a/w 2022 is just too good the jewellery at saint laurent a/w 2022 is just too good https://t.co/IcOlfYk4kj

More about YSL’s FW2022 collection

Anthony Vaccarello, the label’s creative director, drew inspiration from the style of 20th century poet Nancy Cunard for his brand new collection. Prominent chunky jewelry as well as masculine silhouettes were well favored by the poet.

The latest designs were a reflection of her look, like stacks of broad bracelets and heavy earrings coupled with minimalist outfits. With limited color selection, Vaccarello came out with some attractive outfits.

All the outfits are primarily designed with hues of black, white, brown, gray and beige. Long coats are created with distinct textures and patterns including, brown suede, black leather, brown and black fur, and a satin black trench coat.

The sleek cocktail gowns are made with black sheer fabric and white satins. The standout feature is a burgundy brown long leather coat rimmed with voluminous fur towards the collars and on the sleeves. Delicate large-sized, gold and red-colored, fabric flowers were pinned to dresses and outerwear that added a hint of romance to the collection.

