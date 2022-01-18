"Wearing fur in 2022, come on": Kendall Jenner's fur coat draws flak

Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing a fur coat for dinner on Sunday in Aspen, Colorado. Although she has a strong fan following, many of them took to criticizing the model for sporting a full-length fur coat.

Seeing the pictures from her Aspen holiday made the critics come out in force to condemn her for being insensitive and wearing a fur coat.

The model carried a black ensemble underneath her full-length overcoat. She paired her dress with all-black leather boots that were close to knee-length. Jenner covered her face with double masks, one of which was from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS range.

Kendall Jenner’s fur coat draws flak

The reality TV personality, who enjoys a massive Instagram following of 213 million, is currently confronting criticism from netizens. While some are asking her to put on pants instead of wearing fur, others are venting their annoyance with her.

Netizens reactions for Kendall's fur coat (Image via Instagram/JustJared)

Still, not all of them were critical of the 26-year-old's winter wear. A handful of people stood out in her support and defense, saying:

“All these people in the comments eating cheeseburgers and wearing leather belts and shoes stay so pressed about this woman’s coat.”

Apart from this, there were few who completely rejected the idea of using fur as an accessory anymore. These critics essentially spoke out against it. They slammed all those who use fur or support the cruelty trade to show off their wealth.

One user said:

“Fur coats aren’t a necessity at all rather than a purchase to show wealth, status and to ‘flex’.”

What has Kendall been up to?

The controversial pictures were taken on the same day that the model was spotted with some of her close friends, including Fai Khadra. Wearing an all-black outfit, she enjoyed a day of snowboarding in Aspen with her friends.

In other news, Jenner recently wrapped up her photoshoot for the Paris-based high-end jewelry brand Messika. For the campaign, she struck a pose in a black swimsuit with a plunging neckline. The model’s wet look was shot in Saint-Tropez.

Commenting on the campaign, the brand said:

“The photographs merge Kendall Jenner’s elegant figure with the natural infinite effect of the landscape.”

Also Read Article Continues below

In addition to black, Jenner also donned metallic blue gear for the photoshoot.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee