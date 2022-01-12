8 fascinating facts about Coco Chanel

Coco Chanel is one of the strongest and most influential fashion icons, who laid the foundation of one of the biggest fashion houses in the world. Born in 1883, Coco Chanel created her empire in fashion by revolutionizing the conformist fashion approach for women. Liberating women from the bounds of traditional clothing, she introduced a modern look.

Today, Coco Chanel is the brand fans can die for. Besides its popularity, the company has an engrossing history and facts.

Interesting facts about Coco Chanel

1) Gabrielle became Coco

Most people using Coco Chanel’s items might not know that it wasn’t her real name, which was Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel, and Coco was the name she acquired when she was a singer.

When the fashion star began gaining popularity for singing Coco Rico’s songs, that was when she took it up as her first name.

2) Cabaret singer turned fashion icon

Very few might know that Coco Chanel was a cabaret singer. At 18, Coco moved out of the orphanage and started working as a cabaret singer. She began accumulating cash from pourboire, which she received as an appreciation for her performances from the audience.

This was just the beginning of Coco’s bigger dreams of stepping into the fashion world.

3) Coco Chanel made pants for women

The pants that most women love wearing today were first designed by Coco Chanel in the early 1900s. She first wore pants in Venice, and later, she introduced them, which was an outraging step in fashion at that time.

She took this step as she found it difficult and inconvenient to ride a horse in skirts.

4) Brought in best selling perfume

Chanel No.5, Coco Chanel’s perfume launched 100 years back, in 1921, was the first best-selling item and continues to be the most famous perfume globally.

5) Coco Chanel in her childhood

Coco Chanel lived at an orphanage after her mother died due to bronchitis when she was 12. Her father made her two brothers work at a farm and left the three sisters at the orphanage.

Essentially, she started from zero and built one of the most prominent fashion houses.

6) Coco Chanel started with hats

She entered the vogue by designing hats at the orphanage after learning the art of sewing. Later in 1910, Coco came to be a licensed milliner.

It was then that she opened her first boutique at 21 Rue Campbell, Paris.

7) Women’s suit invented by Coco Chanel

The women’s formal suits were first developed by Coco Chanel. Her idea behind this was to free the fairer sex from such dresses they couldn’t move.

The famous Chanel suit has a military-inspired jacket with jewelry, like buttons.

8) Coco designed her tombstone

Coco Chanel, who passed away in 1971, designed her own tombstone, which featured the spirit animal of Coco, the lion over it. She died in Ritz Paris and was buried in Switzerland.

Breaking all the rules of conservatism, Coco Chanel transformed women’s fashion upside down. Rising like a phoenix, she was truly an embodiment of women’s empowerment.

