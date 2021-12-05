What's in Chanel's $825 holiday advent calendar? TikTok users roast goodies

The public has criticized Chanel after a TikTok video went viral where an individual is calling out the advent calendar worth $825.

The TikToker, Elise Harmon, was excited about her luxury product as she had never seen a Chanel advent calendar before. She also rated the packaging 10 out of 10 because the calendar was shaped like a white Chanel No. 5 perfume bottle.

Harmon was left disappointed when she opened the boxes labeled with the numbers five through 31. When she opened the first item, she said that it was a joke, and one of the large boxes included a sheet of Chanel keyboard stickers which left Harmon disappointed.

Items included in Chanel’s $825 holiday advent calendar

Since the holiday season is on the way, Chanel decided to help its fans by selling an advent calendar and saving a few dollars.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Chanel released the gift on October 15 through Harrod’s and its website. The calendar cost was fixed at $825 and had 27 items under it, inspired by the brand’s most popular N°5 fragrance.

Chanel’s advent calendar was sold out despite the expensive price tag, and details related to new stocks were not revealed until that time. The gift set was designed like Chanel’s famous perfume bottles, and there were smaller boxes with mystery items inside for buyers to open between December 5 and December 31.

The included items are beauty products like Chanel hand cream, lipsticks, nail polish, perfume, and more. Beauty fans were highly impressed with the beauty set. While a few were interested in purchasing the kit, others criticized it for the expensive price tag.

Chanel is a luxury fashion house established in 1910. Alain Wertheimer and Gerard Wertheimer are the company's owners, and it is mostly known for its perfume Chanel No. 5.

.Elise Harmon's claims the brand has blocked her

Elise Harmon’s video was shared on December 2 and has received 11 million views so far. She shared several short videos of her unboxing, and the products kept on disappointing her continuously. Viewers thought most of the items were cheap enough to align with the popular French fashion house.

Elise has not finished opening the calendar, but it reportedly has four full-sized products. However, she, alongside viewers, individually criticized the product. She later revealed that the brand had blocked her and that Chanel had removed its TikTok account and that the brand's existence was still being questioned.

