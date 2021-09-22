Who was Richard H Kirk? Tributes pour in as 'Cabaret Voltaire' musician dies at 65

On the afternoon of September 21, Richard H Kirk, the electronic musician associated with the band Cabaret Voltaire, died at the age of 65. No information regarding Richard’s death is given yet. Thus, it is premature to comment on whether his demise was from natural causes.

The news of Richard H Kirk’s demise was released in a statement from his record label, Mute. The statement mentioned,

“Richard was a towering creative genius who led a singular & driven path throughout his life & musical career.”

Mute @MuteUK It is with great sadness that we confirm our great & dear friend, Richard H. Kirk has passed away.

Richard was a towering creative genius who led a singular & driven path throughout his life & musical career.

Following Mute’s statement, techno and alternative British rock band New Order tweeted their condolences. They also mentioned their gratitude towards Richard H Kirk in their tweet, which read:

“Richard and all of Cabaret Voltaire were good friends and very influential electronic musicians that made a big impact on the music of @joydivision and many other bands.”

It further reads,

“ Richard will be sorely missed, he left his mark in music innovation and experimentation.”

Richard’s former Cabaret Voltaire bandmate Stephen Mallinder tweeted,

“I’m shattered. my Cabs music partner, and often sparring partner, difficult to live with but impossible not to love. Stubborn, no sufferer of fools, but insightful, spontaneous, and with vision .. and underneath the spiky shell a warm heart.”

Stephen Mallinder @StephenMal I’m shattered. my Cabs music partner, and often sparring partner, difficult to live with but impossible not to love. Stubborn, no sufferer of fools, but insightful, spontaneous, and with vision .. and underneath the spiky shell a warm heart.

Who was Richard H Kirk?

Born on 21 March 1956, Richard H Kirk hailed from the city of Sheffield, Yorkshire, England. Richard rose to fame with the band Cabaret Voltaire in the early 1970s. Both the band and Richard, in his solo career, worked with genres like electronic, industry, techno, and post-punk music.

Kirk’s solo career began in 1980, when he released his first studio album under his name. The album was titled Disposable Half-Truths and had Richard’s 12 tracks. Along with playing and singing for Cabaret Voltaire, Richard H Kirk maintained a solo career on the side.

Richard chose to completely focus on his individual projects once the band broke up in 1994. His solo career thrived when Kirk reformed the band in 2014 as Cabaret Voltaire’s last active member.

Throughout his solo career spanning over four decades, Richard H Kirk released around 18 albums under several pseudonyms. The aliases include:

Agents With False Memories

Al Jabr

Anarchia

Biochemical Dread

Blacworld

Chemical Agent

Citrus

Cold Warrior

Countzero

Dark Magus

Destructive Impact

Dr. Xavier

Electronic Eye

Extended Family

Frightgod

Future Cop Movies

Harold Sandoz

International Organisation

King Of Kings

Multiple Transmission

Nine Miles Dub

Nitrogen

Orchestra Terrestrial

Outland Assassin

Papadoctrine

Pat Riot

Port-au-Prince

PSI Punky Dread Allstars

Reflexiv

The Revolutionary Army

Robots + Humanoids

Sandoz

Signals Intelligence

The Silent Age

Sweet Exorcist

Trafficante

Ubermenschlich

Ubu Rahmen

Wicky Wacky

Vasco de Mento

The singer and musician’s last album Dasein was released in 2017.

