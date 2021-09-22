Who was Richard H Kirk? Tributes pour in as 'Cabaret Voltaire' musician dies at 65

On the afternoon of September 21, Richard H Kirk, the electronic musician associated with the band Cabaret Voltaire, died at the age of 65. No information regarding Richard’s death is given yet. Thus, it is premature to comment on whether his demise was from natural causes.
The news of Richard H Kirk’s demise was released in a statement from his record label, Mute. The statement mentioned,
“Richard was a towering creative genius who led a singular & driven path throughout his life & musical career.”
Following Mute’s statement, techno and alternative British rock band New Order tweeted their condolences. They also mentioned their gratitude towards Richard H Kirk in their tweet, which read:
“Richard and all of Cabaret Voltaire were good friends and very influential electronic musicians that made a big impact on the music of @joydivision and many other bands.”
It further reads,
“ Richard will be sorely missed, he left his mark in music innovation and experimentation.”
Richard’s former Cabaret Voltaire bandmate Stephen Mallinder tweeted,
“I’m shattered. my Cabs music partner, and often sparring partner, difficult to live with but impossible not to love. Stubborn, no sufferer of fools, but insightful, spontaneous, and with vision .. and underneath the spiky shell a warm heart.”
Who was Richard H Kirk?
Born on 21 March 1956, Richard H Kirk hailed from the city of Sheffield, Yorkshire, England. Richard rose to fame with the band Cabaret Voltaire in the early 1970s. Both the band and Richard, in his solo career, worked with genres like electronic, industry, techno, and post-punk music.
Kirk’s solo career began in 1980, when he released his first studio album under his name. The album was titled Disposable Half-Truths and had Richard’s 12 tracks. Along with playing and singing for Cabaret Voltaire, Richard H Kirk maintained a solo career on the side.
Richard chose to completely focus on his individual projects once the band broke up in 1994. His solo career thrived when Kirk reformed the band in 2014 as Cabaret Voltaire’s last active member.
Throughout his solo career spanning over four decades, Richard H Kirk released around 18 albums under several pseudonyms. The aliases include:
- Agents With False Memories
- Al Jabr
- Anarchia
- Biochemical Dread
- Blacworld
- Chemical Agent
- Citrus
- Cold Warrior
- Countzero
- Dark Magus
- Destructive Impact
- Dr. Xavier
- Electronic Eye
- Extended Family
- Frightgod
- Future Cop Movies
- Harold Sandoz
- International Organisation
- King Of Kings
- Multiple Transmission
- Nine Miles Dub
- Nitrogen
- Orchestra Terrestrial
- Outland Assassin
- Papadoctrine
- Pat Riot
- Port-au-Prince
- PSI Punky Dread Allstars
- Reflexiv
- The Revolutionary Army
- Robots + Humanoids
- Sandoz
- Signals Intelligence
- The Silent Age
- Sweet Exorcist
- Trafficante
- Ubermenschlich
- Ubu Rahmen
- Wicky Wacky
- Vasco de Mento
The singer and musician’s last album Dasein was released in 2017.
