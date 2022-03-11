×
New Balance 2002R: Where to buy and price of new drop

New Balance is all set to release three new colorways of its 2002R sneakers (Image via AFEW store)
Shatakshi Gupta
ANALYST
Modified Mar 11, 2022 09:32 PM IST
New Balance leaves no stone unturned in satisfying the cravings of sneakerheads. The sportswear giant is back with an exclusive iteration of its bestseller, 2002R sneakers.

After breaking records in 2021, with its New Balance 2002R “Protection Pack,” the label is gearing up for the release of brand new colorways for its 2002R footwear line.

Earlier, the “Rain Cloud” colorway of the sneakers ate everyone’s heart out, so much that it increased the price of the pair by threefold in the resell market.

All about the upcoming New Balance 2002R sneakers

The New Balance is all set to launch a fresh batch of 2002R recreated in three new colorways: "Marine Blau/Weiss," "Grau/Weiss," and "Orange/Grau."

The European sneaker store, AFEW, recently revealed the first look of the upcoming shoes via its Instagram account. The drop of the newly-crafted renditions is scheduled for April 1.

Each pair of the upcoming 2002R iterations is marked at $165. All sneaker mavens can take a closer look at the pieces via AFEW’s official web store.

W990GL3ブランド：New Balance価格：24,000円９９０番台はニューバランスで一番履き心地が良いと言われている。あのスティーブジョブスが履き心地の良さから愛用したのもこの９９０番台(992)である。 https://t.co/Qiub9E7zdl

Developed with Abzorb midsole, the shoes exhibit mesh uppers along with the N-ergy outsole. The well-executed sneakers are an ideal mix of comfort and style, fitted with open foam tongues.

The American sportswear label joined forces to recreate the pairs in such color combinations that they would perfectly fit to each one’s predilections.

The first one is constructed with the shades of marine blue. Light cerulean and dark navy tones are put together to make the pair. The grey-colored lace arrangement and white-colored midsole beautifully compliment the blue pair.

Next on the list is the gray colored footgear, which is decorated with hints of pastel blue on the upper front as well as on the collars, adjacent to the heel tabs. Similar gray-colored laces were added to complete the minimalistic appeal of the pair. Suede overlays are the standout feature of the shoes.

Also Read Article Continues below

The quirkiest of the assemblage is the orange version, which is exquisitely made using two distinct hues of orange. In addition to the essence of apricot orange, the pair is emblazoned with the white-colored 'N' logo of the brand on the sides as well as on the midsoles. Lastly, the pair is finished with monochromatic orange laces.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
