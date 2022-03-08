Saint Laurent bandana sneakers: Where to pre-order, price, and more

Yves Saint Laurent’s latest endeavor is in the direction of impressing all sneakerheads. The luxury fashion label offers a pair of distinctive SMITH shoes.

YSL's creative head Anthony Vaccarello is well-liked for his exquisite designs, leather jackets, voluminous faux fur coats, and lush tailored suits that are easy on the eyes of the brand’s aficionados. For his Summer Spring 2022 collection, the designer has created impressive bandana sneakers in different colors.

The latest sneaker launch is subsequent to the label’s Fall Winter 2022 runway show, which was hosted during Paris Fashion Week.

Know more about Saint Laurent bandana sneakers

YSL introduced its SMITH bandana sneakers (Image via YSL)

SMITH silhouettes are made in three different ways. The two are adorned with bandanas, while the third variant is built without them.

Distinctly designed pairs are priced variably. The one without bandana is priced at $1,195 USD, whereas those that are dominated by it are retailing for $1,995 USD. For a closer look, visit the label’s official website, and those who are interested can pre-order their pieces.

Dainty footgear is drawn up in three colorways: White, Noir, and Blanc et Bleu. Made with basketball hightops, the pair of dapper footwear is surely a temptation for sneaky enthusiasts.

Most portions of the pair are blanketed with silk textured bandana, which makes it more appealing. Drawing inspiration from the old world, the first colorway is detailed with black and white stripes on the sides, with an enfolded bandana. The pair is adorned with chunky mesh and cotton fringes imparting seafaring vibes.

The next is a black colorway, which is perfectly combined with traces of Noir and constructed with 80% calf leather and 20% polyamide. Further, the pieces are furnished with jaunty Saint Laurent monograms on the heel tabs.

The leather panels are pierced in the middle and towards the toe. Moreover, they are incorporated with an antique rubber sole unit. The sides of the outer soles are embossed with Saint Laurent's branding.

Lastly, the non-bandana pair looks equally alluring, leaving no room for fussiness. The white pair possesses a criss-cross lace arrangement along with a black fabric wrapped around the heel tab, which confluences at the mid-panel and tongue.

