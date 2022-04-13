New Balance 1080v12 Vibrant Orange: Where to buy, price and more explored

New Balance has recently revamped its classic 1080 running silhouette and it is sure to improve your running and treading experience,. The brand new iteration of the highly-coveted shoes is dubbed as “Vibrant Orange/Spring Tide/Vibrant Apricot.”

This latest launch comes after the release of “Red/Black” Fresh Foam 1080v11 trainers. Earlier this year, New Balance released these pairs in collaboration with Aries. Priced at $179.99 USD, the pairs are easily accessible via NB's e-commerce website. Thus, the 1080v12 is the latest addition to the unfurling portfolio of the label’s beloved 1080 model.

New Balance 1080v12 Vibrant Orange shoes made with Fresh Foam soles

Vibrant Orange 1080v12. Image via New Balance

For the latest edition, the brand has opted for a bright, streetwear aesthetics that will surely stand out in the crowd.

Wrapped in a coat of vibrant orange, the body of the shoes features hints of French blue all over. The knitted uppers are decorated with self-designs overlaying the toe-box. Similar design patterns can also be seen on the tongue tags.

Moreover, the striking yellow Fresh Foam labeling makes the tongue tags more conspicuous. Adjacent to the tongues, the eyestays are highlighted with a darker shade of orange. Lastly, the apricot-hued laces beautifully compliment the colorway.

The lateral sides of the breathable pairs are emblazoned with the overhanging “N” logos. Next to these N-logos, the blue-colored mesh prints add extra detailing.

The Fresh Foam label can also be seen on the yellow insoles. To strike the perfect balance of cushioning, weight and flexibility, the 1080v12 is fashioned with Fresh Foam soles. The material not only enhances the output of the runners, but also work best as a shock-absorbent. On the sides, the white soles also feature the Fresh Foam labeling.

Fresh Foam labeling. Image via New Balance.

A thick yellow outline separates the orange uppers and white midsoles of the pairs. The similar yellow detailing can also be seen on the heels of the pairs. Distinctive groovy designs on the white midsoles make it look even more appealing.

The outer soles of the shoes are constructed using three colors: blue, white, and orange. The base of the footwear is made equally impressive.

The runner’s delight, Fresh Foam X 1080v12 “Vibrant Orange/Spring Tide/Vibrant Apricot” is currently available on the e-commerce website of the footwear label. Sneaker aficionados can easily grab these shoes for $190 USD or £145.

New Balance’s other releases

In addition to its individual launches, New Balance has been occupied with multiple collaborations lately. With Comme des Garcons, the brand introduced a fresh take on the fan-favourite CT300. Made in “White/Black” colorway, the pairs were incorporated with C-CAP cushioning. Each pair of these exclusive shoes were marked at $370 USD.

The shoe brand also collaborated with a Danish fashion house Ganni for its upcoming sustainable shoe collection. Set to drop on April 13, the collab’s pair is fashioned with environment-friendly materials following the footwear label’s green leaf standards. The pairs won’t be heavy on pockets as they will be sold for $150 USD. You can get your hands on the 2002R via the e-commerce websites of both the brands.

