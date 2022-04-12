Kawhi Leonard's New Balance KAWHI 2 Goosebumps shoes: Price, release date, and all about the collab

NBA player Kawhi Leonard is spending his time away from the hardwood and investing it with New Balance to extend his signature line, KAWHI. The two-time champion is getting a headstart on the Halloween celebration with the unveiling of the 'Goosebumps' colorway for his KAWHI 2.

The 'Goosebumps' colorway is scheduled to drop this month on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10.00 am EST on the New Balance e-commerce site and exclusively on Footlocker.

More about the Kawhi Leonard's New Balance KAWHI 2 'Goosebumps' shoes

Kawhi Leonard's New Balance KAWHI 2 Goosebumps sneakers (Image via New Balance)

Kawhi Leonard read the books as a kid which inspired the latest colorway for the New Balance KAWHI V2. The shoe is to be sold exclusively via Foot Locker Inc. when it drops.

The New Balance and NBA star are taking cues from the R.L. Stein book series Goosebumps to deliver a basketball sneaker. In a press release, Leonards talks about the inspiration for the shoe. He says:

“‘Goosebumps’ was one of my favorite books growing up, so to see that on my own shoe is awesome. I can’t wait to see people in this shoe.”

The shoe upper is executed with a green and orange hue that is inspired by a slimy pattern, and the eyelets and toebox follow a similar pattern that matches the 'Goosebumps' dripping title font in front. The nod to slime is seen throughout the shoes and they also feature spooky tonal graphics that are inspired directly from the book.

Vibrant accents are often associated with Halloween celebrations that occur on October 31, 2022. The slimey bold green is accentuated upon the tongue, interior linings, collars, and the forefoot. The sneakers feature a similarly colored branding of New Balance on the rear of the lower heels. The tongue branding spells out 'Kawhi' in the Goosebump inspired font.

The lateral heels of the sneakers sport spooky dead tree graphics. The Halloween theme is further carried with pumpkin orange hue through midsoles and heel stripes.

The FuelCell foam is added to offer a propulsive feel to the midsoles, moreover, the outsoles have data-driven tracktion with a full-length shank for bounce and stability. The upper of the sneaker is constructed with the data-driven thread application Kinetic Stitch from the brand's technology.

The New Balance KAWHI 2 'Goosebumps' from Kawhi Leonard's collection will arrive in men's and women's sizes for $159.99 USD and in grade school sizes for $139.99 on April 20, 2022, via Foot Locker and New Balance.

The brand will also be launching an apparel collection with Goosebump shoes, including a t-shirt. The tee will follow a similar theme and can be availed for $40 on the official website of New Balance.

