"First goosebumps moment": American Idol contestants Christian Guardino and Nicolina Bozzo's duet takes internet by storm

ABC's American Idol finally reached Hollywood Week in Episode 7. The final leg of the auditions was completed successfully, with some talented singer-songwriters marking their way forward in the competition.

The judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, went through a plethora of emotions while handing out golden tickets to deserving contestants.

On this week's episode of American Idol, the contestants had to go through two rounds - the genre challenge and the duet challenge.

In the first round, contestants picked their preferred genres including indie-folk, pop, rock, R&B, soul, and country. They then competed head-to-head with a fellow contestant of the same genre.

Each genre round will be judged by American Idol alumni. These include Lauren Alaina, Lee DeWyze, Ruben Studdard, Haley Reinhart, David Cook, and Jordin Sparks.

As the reality singing competition inches closer to the end, contestants are giving it their all to ensure they keep moving forward.

Fams react to American Idol contestants Christian Guardino and Nicolina Bozzo's performance

Like the judges, fans were stunned by Christian Guardino and Nicolina Bozzo's performance of The Prayer.

Many took to social media to express their delight with the performance:

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #IdolDuets Nicolina & Christian Guardino are so cute together, and instant chills. Him riffing down the scale so exciting, great blend, so emotional. I’m not crying, you are! #AmericanIdol Nicolina & Christian Guardino are so cute together, and instant chills. Him riffing down the scale so exciting, great blend, so emotional. I’m not crying, you are! #AmericanIdol #IdolDuets

Gambo @Gambo302 Nicolina and Christian are definitely vibing more than music 🤣🤣… their voices are incredible though #AmericanIdol Nicolina and Christian are definitely vibing more than music 🤣🤣… their voices are incredible though #AmericanIdol

mai :) @andimaiya Okay Christian might be my new faveee & Nicolina did her thing too #americanidol Okay Christian might be my new faveee & Nicolina did her thing too #americanidol

Lynnie @TweetThisBabe Beautiful version of #ThePrayer sung by @christiangsoul and #Nicolina Wow, both are super stars in their own way and together? Look out #AmericanIdol Just amazing! Beautiful version of #ThePrayer sung by @christiangsoul and #Nicolina Wow, both are super stars in their own way and together? Look out #AmericanIdol Just amazing! 🙏⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️❤️

Brian Burke @The479BrianB @AmericanIdol @christiangsoul @NicolinaBozzo @celinedion That may be the single best thing I’ve ever seen on American Idol. Ever. I stood up in my living room and clapped. @AmericanIdol @christiangsoul @NicolinaBozzo @celinedion That may be the single best thing I’ve ever seen on American Idol. Ever. I stood up in my living room and clapped.

Christian and Nicolina's performance stuns judges, Lionel Richie makes interesting decision

When Christian Guardino and Nicolina Bozzo took to the stage, the latter revealed that they would be performing Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion's The Prayer.

The vocalists alternated between different vocal ranges, synchronizing in harmony throughout. During their heightened harmonies, other contestants even stood up and applauded them.

As they ended their performance with a hug, the judges were left speechless. Lionel Richie was thoroughly impressed with the duo and said:

“I have to tell you, when you can stand on a stage under pressure, and we’re mesmerized just watching how you play off each other, it has all the makings of something so special. You’re growing.”

When it came to picking a winner, the judges struggled to pick one over the other. It ultimately came down to Richie. He said:

"We have to break it down to who goes forward and who goes back. When you have a duel, somebody gets shot. When you have voices of this power, it’s who cut through. I think it’s quite obvious - you both cut through. You’re both going to the next round."

American Idol will air its next episode on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh