What time will American Idol Season 20 episode 7 air? Release date, plot and more about the ABC show

The excitement that American Idol season 20 brings in with every episode increases consistently each week. After a series of interesting audition rounds in the last few episodes, the show has officially entered its most famous Hollywood Week.

The upcoming episode 7 will air on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8.00 pm EST. It will be a continuation of Hollywood Week, along with new contestants taking on the genre challenge.

American Idol season 20 features a selection of talented singers from all over the country. Each week, they have to prove their talent in front of an esteemed panel of judges. The winning contestant will gain the title of the show along with a grand cash prize and a life-turning music contract with successful music producers in the country.

The official synopsis of episode 7 reads:

"Hollywood Week continues as fan favorites form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie are faced with tough decisions that will determine the fate of this season’s aspiring superstars."

What to expect from American Idol season 20 episode 7?

As the upcoming episode will be based on Hollywood Week, the singer will be facing two rounds of back-to-back: The Genre Challenge and the Duet Challenge. In the first round, contestants will take on their preferred genres including Indie-Folk, Pop, Rock, R&B, Soul, or Country. Episode 7 will be completely based on the genre challenge.

After the contestants choose their respective genres, they will go neck-to-neck with other singers who have selected similar genres. The main idea behind making the singers go against each other is to make it easy for judges like Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie to make sound decisions through fair comparisons.

Interestingly, every genre round will be judged by their respective ex-idol winners. 2011 runner-up Lauren Alaina will be mentoring the Country round. Ruben Studdard, 2003 champion will judge the R&B round. The Indie-folk round will be judged by 2010 winner Lee DeWyze. The Soul genre will be mentored by 2011 finalist Haley Reinhart. The Rock genre round will be judged by 2008 champ David Cook. Lastly, the judges for the pop genre round will be 2007 winner Jordin Sparks.

Viewers can watch American Idol episode 7 on ABC or stream it on Hulu and Disney+.

