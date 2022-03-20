Who is Dan Marshall? American Idol star was born into Marine Corps family

Born into a Marine Corps family, artist Dan Marshall will soon be seen on season 20 of American Idol, singing in front of the nation on ABC.

Dan Marshall will showcase his talent in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the reality singing competition show hosted by Ryan Seacrest on March 20,2022, at 7 p.m.

Who is American Idol Contestant Dan Marshall

Born as Daniel Marshall Griffith, the graduate of Virginia Tech is a country music singer and songwriter.

Hailing from southeastern VA, Marshall was born into a Marine Corps family. His father is a retired Marine Corps, while one of his two older brothers are 1st lieutenants. Like his family, he too is a proud countryman and has deep respect for all those families who serve the nation.

The singer loves sports and has played quarterback and linebacker at his high school, Nansemond Suffolk Academy in Suffolk, and has led his team to victory in a state championship in his senior year.

Even during college, he joined the Virginia Tech football team and played in over 30 collegiate games. For his performance, Marshall received the Paul Frederick Cobb Award at the end of the 2019 season for being the player with the most spirit.

The graduate has a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness and agricultural business operation. He fell in love with music when he was 12-years-old and learned the basics of the piano.

At the age of 18, he learned the guitar and fell for country music of the late 90s, early 2000s and classic rock. Since then, he has been following his passion.

Musicians such as Willie Nelson, Randy Travis, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Eric Church, Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean are Marshall's influences.

The fitness enthusiast recently launched his website, Dan Marshall, where he posts his singing videos and informs his fans about upcoming events. He even posts his music shorts on Tik Tok account, which has more than 29,000 followers.

Now with American Idol, he hopes to take his music to a new height. Whether Marshall will be successful in impressing the judges or not will be revealed this Sunday on ABC.

Edited by Gunjan