Sneaker releases April 2022: List of sneakers dropping this week

April 2022 has introduced us to a slew of new sneakers. Whether it be Nike, Jordan, Adidas, ASICS, or New Balance, no footwear behemoth has let their followers down, with snazzy and inventive designs. As we enter the final week of April, it's time to bid adieu to this month with a flurry of new sneaker releases.

This list discusses the top fifteen sneaker drops of the week. Read on to discover more about the upcoming releases, where to purchase them, their prices, and more.

The upcoming sneaker launches for Week 5 of April 2022

1) Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 “Mushroom”

Nike recently teamed up with GRAMMY winner Billie Eilish, giving its classic Air Force 1 High a “Mushroom” makeover.

On April 25, 2022, Nike’s SNKRS website will debut the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Mushroom,” with an affordable price tag of $170. According to Billie and Nike, they have created these shoes entirely with upcycled materials. Other major highlights include its monochrome tone and laceless five velcro strap setup.

2) Air Jordan 1 Mid “Armory Navy”

Shades of blue aren't uncommon on Air Jordan 1 Mid. However, the silhouette appears to be going against the grain here, replacing the traditional "Royal" with something far more elegant. The pairs will drop on April 27 for a price tag of $120 on Nike’s online store.

The long-desired sneakers are adorned with white leather panels and midsoles, along with armory navy spills over the toe caps, eye stays, ankle flaps, and swooshes. The laces and collar are blacked out and give no such ambiguity. The Jumpman insignia at the tongue, as well as the Wings down the side, completes the shoe design.

3) Air Jordan 11 Low Women’s “Pure Violet”

Air Jordan 11 has been recorded as one of Nike's best-selling models.

Taking a leap forward, the brand has created it “Pure Violet” iteration, which will be available for $190 from April 28 onwards. SNKRS will sell these sheeny iridescent pairs.

The freshly designed pair has a spring-like vibe to it. The upper begins with the above-mentioned "Pure Violet," which is styled across the entire patent leather mudguard. While the rest of the upper and nearby branding is white, the outsole and shank underfoot are composed of icy blue and blackened carbon fiber, respectively.

4) Nike Air Force 1 Mid QS “Ale Brown”

Nike is ready to release its newest iteration of the Air Force 1 Mid, bringing the shoe back into the spotlight. The future pairs will be available in "Ale Brown" colorway that is scheduled to release on April 28, for $140. These eye-catching coppery brown sneakers will be available for purchase on the SNKRS e-commerce website.

Autumnal colors and a metallic finish can be found on the toes, heels, and straps, all of which have a bronze-like appearance. The aforementioned check is done in a bolder orange to complement the logo on the vamp, tongue, and clasp.

The rest of the upper is dressed in white tumbled leathers, while the midsole is given a vintage feel with "Sail."

5) Nike Air Force 1 Mid QS “Independence Day”

The much-awaited Nike Air Force 1 Mid QS “Independence Day” sneakers are finally ready to hit the stores on April 28. These metallic finish sheeny shoes will retail for $140 via SNKRS.

Metallic blue and red accents adorn the Nike Air Force 1 Mid sneakers. A few distinctive features of the pair include matte-yet-gloss leather on the top, tumbled white leather, a bejeweled swoosh, and an opaque outsole.

6) Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Women’s “Patent Red”

Nike’s Jordan will be releasing its latest take on Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT on April 28. Dubbed as “Patent Red”, these enticing kicks are marked at $140 that will be sold via Nike’s webstore.

Bright red patents run around the toes, eye stays, and ankle flaps of the forthcoming sneakers. The rest of the upper is then immersed in with black and white neutrals, opting for a more flatter construction of tumbled leathers. The sole has been given a "Sail" polish, adding a vintage feel to the shoes.

7) Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Women’s “Purple Patent”

The "Patent Purple" and "Patent Red" shoes will be released at the same time. These sneakers, which retail for $140, are guaranteed to please Jordan aficionados who prefer to keep it youthful and stylish.

The toe-box, quarter, lace collar, and ankle are all covered in a glossy purple patent or acrylic, while the mid-foot is covered in a matte tumbled leather. In contrast, black is used at the heel and inner ankle, while a white toe-box offers that OG-style essence.

8) New Balance 990 Made in USA

Following an extensive list of Nike and Jordans, New Balance is the new entry to the list. The shoe manufacturer will release three new sneakers, one of which is the New Balance 990 Made in USA. These rugged yet minimalist sneakers will be available for purchase on the brand's e-commerce website starting April 28.

The gray suede uppers are finished off with white laces, classic N-logos on the sides, and midsoles.

9) New Balance 990v2 Made in USA

The 990v2 will be released alongside the 990 on April 28 through New Balance's online store. The sneakers look very similar to the 990 pairs, with knitted uppers and suedes. The casual kicks are embellished with white colored laces on top and gray N-logos on the lateral sides. The pairs' heels are further adorned with beige heel tabs.

10) New Balance 990v3 Made in USA

The New Balance 990v3 Made in USA completes the trio of April Week 5 arrivals from New Balance. The shoes will be available for purchase on the brand's website from April 28.

Although the gray tones on the 990v3 shoes are identical, the hefty outsoles set it apart from the other two pairs. The sneakers have white laces that run over the tongues and are adorned with black tongue tabs.

11) A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2

The soon-to-be-released Air Jordan 2 received a makeover from A Ma Maniere, who used uncommon materials to upgrade the construction. Upon closer inspection, the "Sail" suede, for example, is delicately broken. Then, down the midsole, there's a print that looks like a snakeskin, with each scale much larger than the mock-up suggests.

These textured shoes will hit the stores on April 29 via A Ma Maniere’s online stores.

12) Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue" returns this season in a high-top version, similar to Air Jordan 13 Low "Brave Blue" from last year. The figure wears an approved color scheme of “Navy/Black-White-University Blue.”

The classic quilted mesh upper is draped in blue and has a 3M reflective finish, whereas black leather and nubuck accents, as well as the distinctive holographic eye logo, match the rest.

Catch these pairs via the SNKRS webstore from April 29 onwards, for $200.

13) Bodega x ASICS GEL-MC PLUS

Bodega and ASICS are staying true to spring this season, with its beautiful blue skies, lovely grass, and tropical climates. These hues of nature fall over the upper and accents of the newly fashioned silhouette, bringing life to a grey-dominated colorway. The pair features the Bodega logo on the medial as well as the sockliner.

Scheduled to launch on April 29, these pairs will be sold via Bodega’s e-commerce website, for $150.

14) Packer Shoes x Reebok Answer IV “Silver”

Part 2 of the Packer x Reebok Answer IV took inspiration from the Americas Cup's white and silver/grey colorway, and applied that characteristic aesthetic to the Answer IV. Dropping on April 29, these chunky sneakers will be sold for $180 on Reebok’s webstore.

The premium white leather uppers are nicely combined with silver mesh. For more color, a flawless touch of red on the zipper and the Reebok dot branding on the heel is applied in this Answer IV collab pair.

15) KCDC x Nike SB Dunk High “20th Anniversary” sneaker

The list wraps up with Nike’s sneaker drop. Releasing on April 30, the KCDC x Nike SB Dunk High shoes will be easily accessible via KCDC’s webstore.

The partnership was expected to debut in 2021, to coincide with the Brooklyn-based skateshop's 20th anniversary, but was postponed for unknown reasons.

A two-toned pink upper is used in this design, with a softer pink suede tint above bubblegum-pink leather. Double-layered black swooshes link to a pull-tab at the heel with the KCDC shop emblem.

