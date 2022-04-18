Sneaker releases April 2022: List of 8 shoes dropping in week 4

Week 4 of April 2022 is finally here, and sneakerheads everywhere are anticipating a terrific week ahead, with several enticing sneaker launches that will be released from April 19 onwards. The latest releases from Nike and Adidas Yeezy will be in the public eye for the whole week. Long-promised shoes like the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus and Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 MNVN “Geode” are also scheduled for week 4.

If you're a sneakerhead, we've compiled a list of the top 8 releases to look out for. Read on to find out about all the juicy details regarding the upcoming releases, including where to buy them, how much they'll cost, and more.

Week 4 sneakers drop will surely bedazzle sneakerheads

1) Nike Air Max BW “Marina”

SoleInsider @SoleInsider A Closer Look At The Nike Air Max BW "Marina" releasing April 19th, 2022 A Closer Look At The Nike Air Max BW "Marina" releasing April 19th, 2022 https://t.co/lknhkLOqpq

The Nike Air Max BW "Marina," which will be released on April 19, is the first on the list. Adorned with two different tones of blue, the shoes possess the classic Air units for all the comfort and support. These ocean-inspired pairs come with an affordable price tag of 130 USD. Nike will release the latest Air Max “Marina” shoes via SNKRS.

2) Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

Those who enjoy chunky soled sneakers should keep a look out for the new Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus. The all-black shoe is made using Nike Air units, which provide the perfect balance of comfort and durability. The pair will be released worldwide on April 19, 2022, at a price of 185 USD. SNKRS will avail these sneakers soon after their introduction.

3) Nike Dunk Low “Cider”

swoosh supply @swooshsupply The Nike Dunk Low returns with seasonal colorblocking and premium materials in the Cider colorway, releasing Tuesday, April 19. The Nike Dunk Low returns with seasonal colorblocking and premium materials in the Cider colorway, releasing Tuesday, April 19. https://t.co/c8wOY193Fi

Nike can never go wrong with its Dunk Lows. For the latest iteration, Nike has beautifully designed its fan-favorite shoes with suede and leather. Dubbed as “Cider”, the upcoming blue and brick-toned pair is marked at 110 USD. The Nike Dunk Low Cider will be available for purchase from April 19 onwards via SNKRS.

4) Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 MNVN “Geode”

Alongside Nike, Adidas Yeezy is also ready to enthrall its admirers with the launch of its long-awaited Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 MNVN “Geode”. Releasing on April 19, these chunky shoes are adorned with nicely knitted uppers. The sturdy appearance and bulky black soles are the two standout features of these pairs. These shoes that will retail for 220 USD will be easily accessible from the official e-commerce websites of Yeezy Supply and Adidas.

5) Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Medium Olive”

The other Dunk Lows on the list are the fast-approaching Next Nature “Medium Olive” shoes. This olive green pair is embellished with the vibrant orange swooshes that are set to hit the sneakers market on April 20. The Next Nature Dunk Lows will be launched on SNKRS for 110 USD.

6) Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage”

Probably the most quirky shoes made to date are Adidas Yeezy’s Foam Runners. Apart from their distinctive design, these runners are usually seen in the news for their new colors and shades. Made in “Stone Sage” colorway, these pairs will be the latest addition to the extensive portfolio of Foam Runners. Releasing on April 22, these shoes will be available for purchase at Yeezy Supply as well as on Adidas’ official website. Each pair will be sold for 90 USD.

7) Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur”

Adidas Yeezy will be releasing two new renditions of its Foam Runners on April 22. The first is the aforementioned “Stone Sage”, while the other is the “Sulfur” colorway. This pair of shoes is the most affordable item on this list, which is priced at 90 USD. They can be easily grabbed via the e-commerce websites of Yeezy Supply and Adidas after their launch.

8) Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low GTX SE “Hazel Rush”

If you have any plans for mountain trekking then you must get a glimpse of the upcoming Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low GTX SE shoes. For the latest take, Nike has settled on the “Hazel Rush” colorway. Set to be released alongside Yeezy Foam Runners i.e., on April 22, these sneakers will be sold for 180 USD. You can easily get yours via SNKRS.

