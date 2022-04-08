When will Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Sulfur release? Price and more explored

In line with their April releases, the first look of the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner shoes just came out. Kanye West’s Yeezy, which never fails to impress its admirers, created the latest footwear in the “Sulfur” colorway.

The first images of the Sulfur runners came days after Adidas Yeezy informed its fans about the restocking of the “Sand” colorway Foam Runners initially introduced in 2021. Although the official re-release date is awaited, few reports state that the footwear will probably be restocked by June 2022. Each pair of a “Sand” foam runner will be sold at $80.

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Sulfur are free and easy for everyday

The unconventional design of the shoes is entirely constructed with EVA foam. To add a sustainable component, bits of algae are also used alongside that EVA foam.

Perfect for the summer months, the whole body of the shoe is perforated, which makes it more breathable and comfortable. The water-friendly tonal-colored footwear possesses quick-drain properties because of these useful perforations.

The “Sulfur” Foam Runners were initially scheduled to drop on April 16. But to make the Yeezyheads more curious, the launch was slightly delayed and is now fixed for April 22.

The footwear is expected to be released in all family sizes. Based on their sizes, the prices will range from $45 to $90. They will be sold by select Yeezy retailers in selected countries.

One of Adidas Yeezy’s biggest successes has been their Foam runners, initially introduced in June 2020. Within two years, the quirky design on the Foam Runners attracted great attention. Thus, the brand has created 12 different colorways since its first launch.

What are Yeezy’s other plans for April 2022?

The April releases of Ye’s Adidas line include the debut of the Yeezy QNTM “Mono Carbon.” The pair, heavily inspired by basketball shoes, retails for $260 and will be available for purchase from April 7.

Next on the list is the highly-coveted Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the “Zebra” colorway. Marked at $230, the in-demand shoes will be re-released on April 9. The white and black Primeknit uppers are adorned with the red-colored “SPLY-350” branding on the lateral sides of the shoes.

The final drop for this month will be Yeezy’s 700 MNVN “Geode.” The shoes are made with a gray color scheme perfectly combined with black and silver accents.

Presumably, the upcoming pairs will be sold at the brand’s official website, Yeezy Supply, as well as by select stockists.

Edited by Ravi Iyer