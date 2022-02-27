Adidas Yeezy 700 v3 Safflower shoes: Where to buy and more about the potential restock

Here’s some good news! Adidas Yeezy 700 v3 Safflower will be back in stock very soon. The brand has never been on the horns of the dilemma when it’s about restocking fans’ favorite releases.

The footwear, which is expected to make a comeback later this March, was initially launched in the fall of 2020. In 2022, the label is already quite busy and is actively restocking the brand’s hits.

Till now, it had made plans for the comeback of the Desert Boot “Rock” as well as the “Blush” 500s. Besides, the rumors about restocking of the 700 “Wave Runner”, 350 v2 “Oreo” and 350 v2 “Core Red” are also coming to light.

Know more about Adidas Yeezy v3 Safflower shoes

Originally, the pair was released at $200 for adults and $130 for kids. According to the Instagram handle, @yeezyinfluence the shoes are expected to be released in March, and will possibly be sold via Adidas official web store and select retailers.

The footgear features a knitted-like soft construction for a comfortable fit, and the monofilament is engineered with a mesh upper.

The most outstanding part of the pair is that it possesses a glow-in-the-dark RPU overlay for structure and durability. Polymer units are enclosed in the EVA midsole for greater ease and relaxation.

The herringbone-like rubber outsole is fitted for better traction. The no-tie stretch laces are designed to be easy to put on and take off.

The yellow-colored detailing along the side adorns the Primeknit, which is encased behind an ecru-finished cage. The lace arrangement and the lining of the pair are dyed black. However, the toe cap and oversized sole are encapsulated in a light tan casing.

In related news, the label recently restocked its BOOST 350 v2 “Blue Tint”. Priced at $230, the pair made their comeback on January 22.

Apart from this, the Adidas Yeezy Slide Onyx is also ready to be restocked from March 7 onwards. The pair of leisure slides will cost $60.

