How to buy Adidas X Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra? Restock date, price, and more explored 

All the sneakerheads will agree that the most iconic Adidas x Yeezy Boost 350 V2 shoe to ever be made is the "Zebra" itertation. First released back in 2017, the shoe was instantly sold out and went to the reseller market to triple its retail amount, even for £1000, as opposed to its original retailing price of $220 USD.

The shoe gained a lot of hype and the shoe is finally being re-stocked at the retailer's site, Adidas, on April 9, 2022. So, if someone wasn't able to grab a pair, they get a second chance, or officially the sixth, to cop the legendary 350 V2 colorway.

More about the Adidas X Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra restock

Kanye West's Yeezy label made a promise to all the sneakerheads when he signed the deal with Adidas that everyone who wants the Yeezys, they would be able to eventually get them.

To complete his promise, the brand applied a strategy to restock popular and in-demand pairs. This time, the brand is restocking the popular adidas x YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Zebra," for the sixth time.

Allegedly, every time the pair are restocked, they are sold out in a few minutes, proving the pair to still be in high demand.

The Adidas x YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Zebra" will come with its original design cues with a primeknit upper material with a black and white accent. The pair features the iconic Adidas Boost midsole underfoot, and a "SPLY-350" text embossed on the lateral side panels in a bold red pop to give official branding across the three-stripes.

The shoe also features a trefoil logo woven into the upper in black and a "zebra" colored aesthetic throughout the shoes.

The iconic Adidas x Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" will maintain its quality and construction and will combine hits from both "Core Black" and "Core White" colorways, and give a shade to create a design similar to the striped animal. White takes over at the sock liners, heel pulls, and laces of the shoes.The heel pulls also sport a contrasting black stitching

The shoes are expected to be released on April 9, 2022 through adidas.com/yeezy, the Adidas app, and a few selected retailers at a retail price of $220 USD.

The "Zebra" iteration will be launched through the Adidas Confirmed app. The Adidas Confirmed app is a platform launched by the beloved three-stripes to make exclusive releases.

You can download the app through the Google Playstore or iStore. After installing the app, you will need to log in and verify the account with phone number and email id. To cop the exclusive highly-coveted shoes, one needs to fill out the address and payment details beforehand for a better chance.

