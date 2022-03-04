Adidas X Yeezy Spring 2022 release: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about Quantum Mono Carbon

We saw official sneak pics of Adidas' Yeezy QNTM Mono Carbon on March 3, 2022, as part of Adidas' Yeezy Spring 2022 release. The shoes were released by user @jjoseph15, and the news was later confirmed by the Yeezy fanatic site @yeezyinfluence.

Though we have seen Kanye West all over hollywood and social media shenanigans, the Donda 2 artist hasn't forgotten about his favorite footwear brand, his own creation, Yeezy, in partnership with Adidas.

Yeezy QNTM was one of the most desirable shoe silhouettes in the brand's line-up before its official debut, with some of them even trading in their Fear of God 1s for an early pair to cop.

All about Adidas' Yeezy QNTM Mono Carbon kicks

Kanye West detectives, @yeezyinfluence confirmed that Yeezy Quantum will drop later this month in a brand new colorway, Mono Carbon.

The first and original Yeezy Quantum debuted back in February 2022, during the NBA All-Star Weekend, and the Mono Carbon colorway is taking a lot of its inspiration from the originals of the silhouette, for its own style.

The shoe features monofilament inserts and standard primeknit construction on the upper. Both light gray and black color the upper profile while highlighting the weaves pattern subtly.

Just like usual, black covers the synthetic tongue and color, while the back of the shoe and heel opts for a black slate finish unlike the lateral sides of the shoe. The toe box has a suede pattern patchwork-type feel in Gray color.

The upper of the Yeezy QNTM iteration is semi-translucent and features a reflective paneling at the heel. The outsole is in a rubber gray-translucent color, which sits undeneath a full-length Boost midsole.

The upcoming design expresses tones of gray and black throughout the shoe with a surprising element of 3M. Black neoprene collars and 3M heel caps add the final touches to the design of the shoe.

Yeezyinfluence has confirmed that the Yeezy QNTM Mono Carbon will be released on March 25. The shoe will retail at a price of $250 USD, and will be available in stores and on the official app. You can buy it at select Adidas stockists and a few retailers.

