New Nike Dunk Low: Price and other details about the shoe

Nike’s staple Dunk Lows never fails to blow your mind. Since its debut as a basketball shoe in 1985, the Dunk has evolved into probably Nike's most fashionable lifestyle sneaker. For the latest take, the brand detailed the widely-loved shoe with crocodile skin that will be introduced at an affordable price of $110 USD.

Over the years, the brand has incessantly created new designs for its Dunk shoes. Now that the 40th anniversary of these pairs is fast approaching, the brand is hard at work, expanding the portfolio of its Dunk Low shoes with fresh styles and colors.

In line with these anniversary celebrations, Nike also recently unveiled another rendition of its Dunk Low shoes. Dubbed as “Snakeskin,” the shoes are fashioned with teal and pink colors. These arriving pairs will be available for $100 USD.

New Nike Dunk Low comes with croc-textured overlays

An unusual blend of leather and crocodile skin is the USP of the newly created pairs. Designed with black makeup, the head-turning shoes are adorned with the “Velvety Brown” croc-skins around the toe box, on the heel tabs, and eyestays, as well as on the lateral sides of the pairs.

Adjacent to the perforated toe box, the skin-textured eyestays are complimented with the black laces. Moreover, the tongue tags that are covered by laces are decorated with the Nike branding.

The indispensable swooshes are made with croc-skin for the forthcoming shoe. Next to the swooshes, an opulent golden Nike branding can be viewed on the sides. This discernible gold labeling seems like a replacement for the staple Nike logo of the heel tabs.

Further, deep brown colored insoles are also created with similar swoosh labeling for more detailing.

A thick gum outlining is added to separate the uppers and the soles. Lastly, the dusted gum outer soles are used for completing these intricate pairs.

For now, the label has only revealed the first look of these classy pairs, so sneakerheads will have to stick around for further updates. Presumably, the pairs are expected to drop on the e-commerce website of Nike in the coming weeks.

What are the other plans of Nike?

Nike recently unveiled its latest Air Max 1 in Cobblestone/Worn Blue colorway. Dubbed as Safari edition, the newly created pairs are a nod to the thriving 35-years of the iconic Air Max 1. Marked at $160 USD, the pairs are expected to arrive in the forthcoming days.

The brand is also gearing up for the launch of the new iteration of SB Dunk Low sneakers. The latest Granny Smith-inspired shoes are labeled as Green Apple. These fruity sneakers are set to be released anytime soon, till then you can take a closer look at them via the brand’s official website.

