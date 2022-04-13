Nike Dunk Low Snakeskin: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike Dunk Low is inching closer to the model's 40th anniversary, originally released in 1985, and the label is continuing its efforts to increase the number of styles and colorways to give its fans a treat.

The Peter Moore-designed silhouette continues its experiment with new colorways releases and materials for the highly-coveted shoe. The label is now readying a "snakeskin" colorway in teal that delivers exotic and Miami vibes. The shoes are set to launch in the upcoming weeks on Nike SNKRS for $100.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Snakeskin

The Dunk Low pair of snakeskin started surfacing on social media last week, with multiple pages flaunting the tropical-esque pair. The sneaker leaker page, @ryivibes, was first to give its fans a sneak peek of the upcoming Dunk Low in teal colored snakeskin makeover on April 4, 2022.

The model was seen in a teal and pink ensemble, with an upper construction of suede, snakeskin, and leather. The stark white leather base sets the stage for the overlays in much more vibrant tones across the upper. The teal-colored reptilian scale pattern is accentuated upon the tongue, toebox, and in the rear of the shoes upon the heel. The Nike branding is also embossed upon the heel tabs and upper heel logo, indulging in the same snakeskin pattern as aforementioned.

A hit of Miami-colored vibes enters with the addition of a baby pink color, which can be seen on the profile swooshes. Pink is a deviation from the surrounding colors and materials with the addition of suede upon the iconic swoosh logo. The equally high-quality suede material is seen in a pink hue that gives another nod to the Miami-colored vibes reminiscent of the South Beach iteration introduced by the brand in LeBron James' eighth signature style of footwear, launched in 2010.

The pink colored hue takes over the logos upon the tongue branding, south of the heels, and outsoles. When @ryivibes surfaced the leaked pictures, it was unclear if the shoes were to venture upon the shelves, however, recently @yankeekicks released official on-foot look for the sneakers, confirming their release.

Additional details have been added in the form of matching laces and and white midsole paired in contrast with the light pink rubber outsoles.

Although the official release date for the Nike Dunk Lows snakeskin has not been announced, however with a fresh on-foot look, they are now expected to be released in the coming weeks. The shoes will be priced at $100 USD on SNKRS and a few selected retailers.

