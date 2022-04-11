Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Heritage: Here’s what we know so far 

Nike is enticing fans with its latest take on the Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers. The new iteration of these widely-loved shoes is labeled as “Heritage.”

As soon as Nike revealed the first look of the shoes, sneakerheads spotted its similarities with the label’s “Homage to Home” split design. Originally released in May 2018, the hybrid Air Jordan 1s had a red and black color-blocking pattern.

The brand has recreated the symmetrical design in the new Air Jordan 1 Low with a monochromatic color palette.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Heritage pair revives “Homage to Home”

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Heritage sneakers (Images via Nike)

The latest rendition of the Air Jordan 1 has a simplified, monochromatic style that is soothing to the eyes. The combination of black and white in a symmetrical pattern comes across as elegant and sophisticated. The design evokes nostalgia because it is a nod to retro themes.

The upper part of the kicks are made with dual-tone tumbled leather and the color-blocked detailing. The black-and-white tongue tabs possess the dual-colored Air Jordan Jumpman logo. Further, an all-black lace system nicely covers the tongues of the shoes.

While two lateral sides are emblazoned with black and white swooshes, the two-toned heels are embroidered with a large-sized Air Jordan monogram. The classic Jumpman logos can also be viewed on the black inner soles.

An all-white midsole is nicely sandwiched between the upper body and the outer sole. The black rubber outer sole beautifully compliments the design of the shoes.

All curious Jordan fans can take a closer look at the pair via Nike's official website. The Air Jordan 1 Low “Heritage” is expected to be launched in the coming months via select retailers as well as the brand’s online store.

What else is Nike planning?

Nike has several releases scheduled for the coming days, with Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Anthracite/University Gold” being one of them. Releasing on April 12, the pair is marked at $140.

Next in the list is Nike’s Air Trainer 1 Utility “Light Smoke Grey.” These neutral toned pairs are scheduled to launch on April 14 for $150.

The brand is also coming up with its latest take on its Air Force 1 Low sneakers. The latest launch features “Mushroom” colorway that is priced at $100. The pairs will be easily accessible from April 15 onwards.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia