Where to buy Bodega X Reebok shoes? Release date, price, and more about revamped Club C 85 shoes

Bodega and Reebok are collaborating for another take on the Club C sneakers, and they are giving it a brand new makeover. The magnificent Club C 85 is all set to drop on the official e-commerce store of Rebbok and bdgastore.com on April 8, 2022, at 12 p.m. EST for $120 USD.

The dynamic duo have worked together before in 2021 for the Club C collection to commemorate Bodega's 15-year-anniversary. Now, in 2022, they are launching a new iteration of their collab in the form of the classic Club C 85.

More about the Bodega X Reebok Club C 85 shoes

Bodega for classic Club C 85 shoes (Image via Bodega)

Bodega is well known for its multiple collaborations and fans of the brand are always eager to know what they have up their sleeves next. After their recent collaboration with HOKA ONE ONE for the Recovery Slide capsule and a Kaha Low GTX, they are now partnering with Reebok again.

Originally designed as tennis shoes in 1985, the Reebok Club C has reached far beyond the court and gained the attention of sneakerheads globally. Instead of being restricted to the country club, they are being worn and appreciated by people from various walks of life. The versatile silhouette is only made better by Reebok's excellent designs.

The latest Bodega x Reebok Club C 85 is constructed with premium material in an unexpected combination of colors. The collaboration integrates luxury with ruggedness, a nod to the many lives of the model.

The collaborative shoe reinterprets the Y2K nostalgia and includes elements of automobile design. According to a press release made by Bodega,

"In many ways these sneakers are a vehicle for your feet, ready to make moves as quick as you need them."

The upper is reminiscent of a vintage Range Rover, constructed with a premium leather exterior of a deep forest green hue. The earthy tone is accented by gold detailing. Under the hood, the shoes has a red interior and it combine textures like pebbled leather and suede. The product description by Bodega reads:

"But then you look under the hood, see the suede accents, pebbled leather texture, and red interior and realize the intention didn’t stop at the surface but courses all the way through, unlocking a whole new ‘gear’ of wearability."

The "bodega" branding is seen upon the medial side and the iconic "Reebok" branding features on the lateral side as-usual. The sockliners also come in gold accents.

Reportedly, the pair will officially drop on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST on a first-come, first-served basis on the e-commerce sites of the brands.

