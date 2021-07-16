Reebok x Jurassic Park shoes: Where to buy, release date, cost, and all you need to know 

In April, Reebok announced a “Jurassic Park” collection in collaboration with Universal Pictures. Even last month, the sneaker giant teased the products by releasing a “first look.”

On July 15, Reebok officially launched the merchandise collection of footwear and clothing, “Reebok x Jurassic Park.” The apparel is based on the posters and themes of the first movie of the popular series.

REEBOK x JURASSIC PARK Footwear & Apparel Collection REVEALED!https://t.co/0E6sSSzGaA pic.twitter.com/6zH08HLL1k — Jurassic Outpost (@JurassicOutpost) July 15, 2021

The footwear lineup mimics the essence of the thrilling island of Isla Nublar. Most of the apparel is inspired by the typography and characters from Steven Speilberg’s “Jurassic Park (1993)” film. Some of the shoes are also based on self-driving SUVs from the film.

Reebok x Jurassic Park collection

The sneaker lineup from “Reebok X Jurassic Park” honors several characters and props from the 28-year old iconic film.

Instapump Fury OG (GW0212)

Jurassic Park Instapump Fury OG Shoes (Image via Reebok)

This sneaker is based on the ionic guest vehicles of the park, one of which gets destroyed by the T-Rex, “Roberta.” The shoe includes a leather section on the collar lining, replicating the look of the vehicle’s seats. Furthermore, the shoe features the T-Rex insignia on its pump ball. The loops of the sneaker also carry the typography of “Jurassic Park.”

The sneakers are available for $200 in adult and infant sizing.

Club C 85s (GZ6322 and GW0213)

Club C 85 - Alan Edition and Dr. Alan Grant (Image via Reebok, and Universal Pictures)

The GZ6322 model of the Club C85 is based on paleontologist Alan Grant from the series, while the GW0213 is based on IT specialist Dennis Nedry (from the first film).

Alan’s version features the Reebok label mimicking the raptor claw he carried around. The shoe is entirely tan, just like he were in the first film. At the same time, the red collar lining refers to his bandana.

Dr. Grant’s version of the Club C 85 is available for $100 in adult, grade school, preschool, and toddler/infant sizing.

Classic Leather

Classic Leather and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Image via Reebok, and Universal Pictures)

This sneaker honors Jeff Goldblum’s, Dr. Ian Malcolm. It features a black leather upper section, paying homage to his black leather jacket from the movie. The insole of the shoe has a sock lining that reads his famous “Chaos theory” quote:

“God Creates Dinosaurs. God Destroys Dinosaurs. God Creates Man. Man Destroys God. Man Creates Dinosaurs.”

The sneakers are available for $120.

Club C Legacy Shoes and Pump Omni Zone II (Image via Reebok)

Other sneakers from the lineup include Club C Legacy ($100) featuring Mr.DNA, Jurassic Stomper ($200) based on InGen staff uniform and removable patches, Pump Omni Zone II ($200) inspired from the Dilophosaurus, and Zig Devil Kinetica ($140) based on the jeep they used to escape the T-Rex.

Reebok x Jurassic Park T-Shirt, Hoodie, and utility vest. (Image via Reebok)

The merchandise also includes apparel like hoodies, t-shirts, and a utility vest. The T-shirts are available for $35, the hoodies are $75 and $80, and the utility vest is also $80.

Where to buy, and availability?

Multiple sources can confirm: a new hybrid emerges in 2 weeks. Jurassic x @Reebok collection drops on 7/30. pic.twitter.com/Z2sLH7TCXr — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) July 15, 2021

Reebok x Jurassic Park is available from July 30 (from 2 PM GMT) in their official online store.

