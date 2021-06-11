Jeff Goldblum announces Jurassic World: Evolution 2; the park-builder sim will release in 2021

At the Summer Game Fest, actor Jeff Goldblum announced Frontier Development’s Jurassic World: Evolution 2.

This is the sequel to Frontier’s 2018 park building sim, Jurassic World: Evolution. Jurassic World: Evolution 2 is slated for release in 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

The game received a cinematic trailer today that glossed over the general premise of the park builder sim. It will offer a narrative campaign voiced by cast members from across the Jurassic World film franchise, exciting new features, four engaging game modes, and an enhanced and expanded roster of dinosaurs.

This game will build upon the core mechanics of the first Jurassic World: Evolution title. Players will be creating dinosaur viewing areas and other attractions while breeding new creatures and making sure that the exhibits don’t eat the guests. The end of the trailer, from the looks of it, hints at the possibility of marine reptiles in the game as well.

According to Frontier’s press release, in Jurassic World: Evolution 2, “for the very first time, players will build their parks beyond the confines of the Muertes Archipelago.”

In Jurassic World: Evolution 2, players will be building parks in multiple locations. Each location will feature new terrain and fresh challenges for players. Players can tackle the challenges by using deep, detailed management tools and creative options.

Across a wide range of beautiful new biomes, including lush forests and desolate deserts, players will contain, conserve, and care for more than 75 prehistoric species, including all-new, highly requested flying and marine reptiles and returning community-favourite dinosaurs.

According to the developers, dinosaur AI has also been revamped in Jurassic World: Evolution 2. They’ll display brand new behavior as they interact with each other, fight for dominance, and react intelligently to the world around them.

The story of Jurassic World: Evolution 2 takes place directly after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. This will fit right into the Jurassic World canon.

“In Jurassic World Evolution 2, players dive into an original single player campaign featuring iconic film actors reprising their roles. Join Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum), and Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard) in an immersive and exciting narrative experience set after the Earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Jurassic World: Evolution 2 will also feature a new game mode called “Chaos Theory,” which will offer a reimagined take on some key moments from the Jurassic World film franchise, where players will strive to make their own mark and alter the course of events.

