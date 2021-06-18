Extra Butter x Happy Gilmore collection ft. Adidas: Where to buy, release date, list of products, and everything you need to know

The famed boutique streetwear store from New York has teamed up with the sneaker giant Adidas for a 'Happy Gilmore' collection. The collections will be released to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1996 movie starring Adam Sandler of Uncut Gems (2019) fame.

The Extra Butter X Happy Gilmore X Adidas collection is based on golf

The characters mentioned above include the titular character of Happy Gilmore (played by comedian-actor Adam Sandler) and Chubbs Peterson (played by actor and former-American football player Carl Weathers). While the last collection is based on Shooter McGavin (played by Christopher McDonald).

The Collection.

Chubbs Peterson Collection:

Chubbs Peterson Collection. Image via: Extra Butter

Chubbs played the mentor of Happy Gilmore in the film. His collection will include Adidas' ZG21 spiked golf shoe influenced by him and comes in a bone-white color. The collection will also feature a hoodie and shirt, as well as shorts and golf pants.

All the items in the collection come with his famed phrase "It's All In The Hips" embroidered.

Furthermore, the collection also carries an alligator skin finish as a reference to Chubbs getting his hand bitten off by an alligator.

Shooter McGavin Collection:

Gavin Shooter Collection. Image via: Extra Butter

Shooter played the rival of Happy in the film. His collection features heavy accents of gold. The collection carries Shooter's trademark gang sign of 'finger gun.' The collection includes Shooter Ultraboost 1.0 sneakers and an Adicross Bomber Jacket with "pro golfers tour championship" embroidered there. Moreover, the collection also has a visor and a cap.

Happy Gilmore Collection:

Happy Gilmore Collection. Image via: Extra Butter

The collection of the titular character embraces the quirkiness and laid-back nature of Happy. The collection features Adidas' Adilette Boost Slide in green, graphic tees, and sweatpants.

Availability:

The collections will be available from Friday, 25th June. It will be available exclusively at Extra Butter. In addition, they will be sold on ExtraButterNY.com, the Extra Butter Mobile App, and offline stores at Manhattan (Lower East Side) and Queens (Long Island City).

Price:

The prices range around $90 for the polo, $85 for shorts, $175 for the bomber jacket, and around $180 for the golf shoes.

Extra Butter also partnered with brands like Phat Scooters, Seamus Golf, Vice Golf, and Asher Golf. These brands will provide additional accessories to the Happy Gilmore collection. Phat Scooters will have electric golf scooters, Seamus Golf will have club covers and golf bags, Asher Golf will have leather gloves, and Vice Golf will have Pro Plus golf balls.

Extra Butter's co-founder and CEO of TGS Holdings, Ankur Amin, said: "25 years ago, a fictional character named Happy Gilmore broke the mold on what it meant to be a golfer, and we wanted to celebrate that with a unique collaboration and collection."

He further added, "This is our most ambitious collaboration to date. It's our first project with multiple brand partners and a multi layered marketing plan. It's sure to wow our consumers."

Edited by Nikhil Vinod