"Please come back": TikTok user who turned Adam Sandler away at IHOP leaves Twitter divided

It's not every day that a fan gets the chance to meet a movie star, especially someone like Adam Sandler. But what if they instead turned them away?
That's precisely what this TIkToker did at an IHOP restaurant in a video that has now gone viral.
A Tiktok video by user Dyanna Rodas, who works as a hostess at IHOP, shows Adam Sandler approaching her to ask for a table at the restaurant. Unfortunately, she interacted with the 54-year-old without realizing it was, in fact, Sandler, due to the face mask covering his identity.
The video posted by Rodas on her Tiktok shows the "50 Dates" actor caught on security footage. However, after learning that it would be a 30-minute wait to get a table, the comedian/actor respectfully leaves the place due to the long wait.
The video captioned "Pleaseee come back" has over 9 million views on TikTok so far.
She wrote, using a clown filter over her face:
"Not realizing it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30 min wait and him [of course] leaving [because] he's not going to wait 30 mins for IHOP."
The internet questions why Adam Sandler needs special treatment during restaurant visit?
Typically, the internet had its say as Adam Sandler's fans called the actor a "legend" for being down-to-earth and visiting IHOP. However, some were enraged, questioning why the actor gets preferential treatment over others.
Some toxic fans even went after Tiktoker Rudas, asking how she could have failed to identify the "Grown Ups" star. But in fairness, Sandler seemed incognito during his recent outing.
The star-studded vet, who is worth over $420 million, was seen sporting a casual pullover. The Tiktok can't really be blamed as the actor wasn't boasting his A-lister fame during his visit.
Some fans were also quick to point out that the star has been known to be polite during restaurant visits. But that still hasn't stopped the internet from putting Sandler in the spotlight.