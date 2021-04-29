"Please come back": TikTok user who turned Adam Sandler away at IHOP leaves Twitter divided

It's not every day that a fan gets the chance to meet a movie star, especially someone like Adam Sandler. But what if they instead turned them away?

That's precisely what this TIkToker did at an IHOP restaurant in a video that has now gone viral.

A Tiktok video by user Dyanna Rodas, who works as a hostess at IHOP, shows Adam Sandler approaching her to ask for a table at the restaurant. Unfortunately, she interacted with the 54-year-old without realizing it was, in fact, Sandler, due to the face mask covering his identity.

The video posted by Rodas on her Tiktok shows the "50 Dates" actor caught on security footage. However, after learning that it would be a 30-minute wait to get a table, the comedian/actor respectfully leaves the place due to the long wait.

The video captioned "Pleaseee come back" has over 9 million views on TikTok so far.

Tiktok user Dyanna Rodas interacting with Sandler at IHOP (Image via Tiktok)

She wrote, using a clown filter over her face:

"Not realizing it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30 min wait and him [of course] leaving [because] he's not going to wait 30 mins for IHOP."

The internet questions why Adam Sandler needs special treatment during restaurant visit?

Typically, the internet had its say as Adam Sandler's fans called the actor a "legend" for being down-to-earth and visiting IHOP. However, some were enraged, questioning why the actor gets preferential treatment over others.

The employee did nothing wrong! Adam Sandler also reacted the same way I would. — Jack Kentner (@Jack_Kentner) April 29, 2021

@AdamSandler did what a sane person would do. 30 minutes for mediocre pancakes? Hell no! https://t.co/OlTME8nuHK — Carolina (@caro_falconi) April 29, 2021

I’m an Adam Sandler fan but I’d have made him wait too. At IHOP we’re all equal 😂 — Matthew Silverio (@MSilverio2020) April 28, 2021

how DAREEEEE that lady turn adam sandler away at ihop . THE AUDACITY — Alexandra A (@a_alonso216) April 28, 2021

It's OK everything is alright, a man was told it was a 30 minute wait for a table a a restaurant and chose to go elsewhere. Adam Sandler is no different from you or I, the only thing that's different is that he knows that. GOAT! 🐐 How dare he pic.twitter.com/lAOcanv2Ww — AH (@Kneejerkmn) April 29, 2021

Why would Adam Sandler get preferential treatment at IHOP? — Adam (@Adam91337189) April 29, 2021

Adam Sandler goes to IHOP, is unrecognized by hostess, leaves because of 30 min wait time.



Let’s say he had been recognized. If I was waiting for a table and some “Rooty Tooty Fresh n Fruity pancakes” and Adam Sandler got to cut in line, I would have been ticked. https://t.co/3BmTx3vTTj — JD Flynn (@jdflynn) April 28, 2021

@AdamSandler Oblivious IHOP worker turns away Adam Sandler in viral TikTok video =come you were wearing a mask, not fair to get her roasted for not recognizing you. — James Walker (@JamesWa89346245) April 29, 2021

someone on tiktok just called some girl ableist for telling adam sandler there was a 30 minute wait at ihop??😭 — j (@room9nfire) April 26, 2021

Adam Sandler worth 100s of Ms and still goes to ihop in basketball shorts elite humbleness — Jmetz (@JMetz08) April 28, 2021

Adam Sandler is probably worth half a billion dollars and eats at IHOP and wears sweats everywhere... absolute legend among men — Joshua Auhsoj (@BollingBall24) April 28, 2021

Some toxic fans even went after Tiktoker Rudas, asking how she could have failed to identify the "Grown Ups" star. But in fairness, Sandler seemed incognito during his recent outing.

The star-studded vet, who is worth over $420 million, was seen sporting a casual pullover. The Tiktok can't really be blamed as the actor wasn't boasting his A-lister fame during his visit.

Some fans were also quick to point out that the star has been known to be polite during restaurant visits. But that still hasn't stopped the internet from putting Sandler in the spotlight.