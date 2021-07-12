Sonic Shark Week slush: Where to buy, price, availability, and all you need to know

The Discovery channel started off its annual “Shark week” program series on July 11. Sonic Drive-In celebrates this annual weekly event at all its locations by releasing a new Shark Week Slush.

This campaign is likely to be as successful as the “Shark week” in 2020, which had over 21 million viewers. Viewership is expected to rise. The new slush will join another 1.3 million unique drink combinations from SONIC.

The new SONIC Shark Week Slush has an oceanic theme

Shark Week Slush. (Image via Twitter/CureSenchou, and SONIC Drive-in)

It consists of the main Icy Blue Coconut Slush, which also has real strawberry bits at the top, along with two Shark Gummies. Furthermore, SONIC gives the option of Nerds Candy as an additional ingredient for some extra charge.

SONIC sells this drink in their usual sizes - Mini (10 Oz / around 295 ml), Small (14 Oz / around 414 ml), Medium (20 Oz / around 591 ml), Large (32 Oz / around 946 ml), and RT44 (44 Oz / around 1301 ml) sizes.

The mini sells for a suggested price of $2.49, the small sells for $2.79, while the medium sells for $2.99, followed by the large at $3.49, and RT44 at $3.99.

Some fans of the restaurant chain and “shark week” appreciated this new limited-time drink on Twitter

“Shark week slush at sonic? plzzz I need it,” said one user.

shark week slush at sonic? plzzz i need it — christa uchiha (@thechristalara) July 12, 2021

While another user tweeted,

“Is there a reason that Sonic’s shark week slushy[sic] with gummy sharks isn’t national [sic] news??”

Is there a reason that Sonic’s shark week slushy with gummy sharks isn’t matioanl news?? — Kris (@thatssokris) July 12, 2021

ITS SHARK WEEK AT SONIC AND NO ONE TOLD ME!??? — percy💫(📌art pinned) (@kwibble) July 8, 2021

*tries to drink less sugary drinks and eat healthier*

*buys a sonic shark week slushee and donuts*

“Wow, I’m doing great at this” — ninja-school-drop-out (@ninjaschooldro2) July 7, 2021

You mean to tell me Sonic has SHARK WEEK SLUSHIES !?! WHAT THE FUK. — 🌟 EmpressKaiju 🌟 - Comms : CLOSED (@EmpressKaiju) July 7, 2021

These tweets showcase the preference for such drinks and ensure such campaigns and collaborations in the future.

The SONIC drive-in will reportedly run advertisements of the brand during Discovery’s “Shark week” advertisement slots.

Availability

The drink is reportedly available at 3600 Drive-In locations across the U.S. SONIC is known for its marketing events with these new limited-time items on its menu.

The 68-year old business has drinks available in almost all U.S. states, with Texas leading the pack with over 950 locations. The lowest recorded number of SONIC locations is in Delaware, with only one drive-in.

Shark Week will air from Sunday, July 11 through Sunday, July 18, 2021, and can be viewed on Discovery and Discovery+. The beverage is expected to be available until the following Monday, and SONIC may still sell it a few days beyond that.

SONIC X Red Bull Collab in 2019 spawned these drinks. (Image via SONIC)

This kind of collaboration is not new for SONIC. In 2019, the fast-food restaurant chain brought two limited-time drinks in collaboration with Red Bull. The drinks were named Red Bull Slush and a Cherry Limeade Red Bull Slush.

Edited by Srijan Sen