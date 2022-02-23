Palace x Reebok collab: Where to buy and more about the recreated Victory G sneakers

The London-based skateboarding brand, Palace, is all set for the official release of its latest "Victory G" sneaker collection in collaboration with Reebok.

This is not the first instance of their collaboration; earlier in March 2021, the two came together and launched their NPC sneakers. In 2020, for the first time, Palace Skateboards joined hands with Reebok to release their Black Leather Pumps.

In other news, the skateboarding brand recently unveiled its Summer Spring 2022 collection. In December last year, Palace also launched its crocodile-inspired clog in partnership with Crocs.

Discover more about the Palace x Reebok collab Victory G shoes

The sneaker collab recreates the iconic Reebok shoe in three distinctive colorways: Tan, Black and White. Each pair of the latest edition is exclusively designed on the lines of Reebok’s classic Victory G model.

The global launch date for the UK and US is fixed as February 25, whereas it is February 26 for Japan. The pair will be available both online as well as in-store. Those interested can take a closer look at them by visiting Palace’s official website.

The tan colorway shoe is combined with green and peach accents. The other pair is made of a black body, which is coupled with neon green and pink-colored hits all over. The third pair is made of an all-white body decorated with hints of navy blue and green.

The recreated Victory G footgear features a nylon upper body, coupled with water-resistant Gore-Tex panels. A similar kind of shoe was created earlier in 1980s. Further, the pair possesses a co-branded tongue tag.

Besides the tongue tag, Palace’s branding can also be viewed on the lateral side of the eyestay. The shoe is finished with a white foam midsole and a Vibram rubber outsole, which ensures durability and longevity.

The shoes are beautifully detailed with pops of contrasting colors like pink, neon yellow, green, and navy. These unique combinations used to craft the shoes make them much more appealing.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul