Cardi B new Reebok collection: How to buy, price, products and all you need to know 

Cardi B has teamed up with Reebok once again, months after the successful launch of her first collection, Let Me Be…In My World. Her newest collection, called Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime, includes a variety of apparel and sneakers. Her latest capsule is inspired by New York City's famous bright lights and nighttime skyline.

Regarding her Reebok collection, Cardi B stated:

"Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection. These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident, and unique.

"I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on."

What are the Cardi B x Reebok items being sold and at what price?

Products being sold include leather sneakers in metallic shades, crop tops, tights, cargo pants, robes, satin jackets, rib skirts, bodysuits, corset hoodies and face masks. The sizes available range from 2XS to 4X. There is footwear for children as well.

1) Cardi B Classic Leather Women's Shoes

Leather Shoes (Image via Reebok)

Her classic leather shoes come in 9 colors that include core black/dark silver, pewter, rose gold, sandy rose, fluid blue, core black/fiery orange, burgundy, army green, and white. The shoes are being sold for $110.

2) Cardi B Classic Leather Shoes for Girls

Leather Shoes for Girls (Image via Reebok)

The shoes for grade schoolers, preschoolers and toddlers are priced $75, $65 and $50 respectively. They are available in colors like rose gold, dark silver and semi pixel mint.

3) Cardi B Thick Rib Long Sleeve Crop Top

Long Sleeve Crop Top (Image via Reebok)

The long sleeve crop top is only available in one color combination, it comes in off-white/gray and black. There's a chain at the back of the top and features both Cardi B and Reebok's logos. This item is being sold at $55.

4) Cardi B Thick Rib Leggings

Thick Rib Leggings (Image via Reebok)

The rib leggings match with the long sleeve crop tops as they come in the same color combination as the latter. Its price is $70.

5) Cardi B Robe

Cardi B Robe (Image via Reebok)

The robe with Cardi B's signature logo embroidered into it comes in two colors, chalk and pure gray. The robes are being sold for $100.

6) Cardi B Woven Satin Jacket

Woven Satin Jacket (Image via Reebok)

The $85 satin jackets are available in black, hunter green, sandy rose and triathlon red.

7) Cardi B Pants

Cardi B Pants (Image via Reebok)

These pants come in the same shades as the satin jackets, at the price of $65.

8) Cardi B Rib Skirt

Rib Skirt (Image via Reebok)

The rib skirts come at $60 in two colors i.e. hunter green and triathlon red.

9) Cardi B Bodysuit

Bodysuit (Image via Reebok)

These $55 bodysuits are available in two shades that include hunter green and triathlon red.

10) Cardi B Leggings

Leggings (Image via Reebok)

These leggings come at $65, and come in the same shades as the bodysuits.

11) Cardi B Corset Hoodie

Corset Hoodie (Image via Reebok)

There are two shades of Cardi B's corset hoodies, just like the previous item. They are priced at $90.

12) Launch Face Cover M/L 3-Pack

Face Masks (Image via Reebok)

The face masks come in a three piece pack, and in medium and large sizes. The pack costs $40.

When and how to buy

According to the rapper and Reebok's twitter accounts, the items can be bought online as the Cardi B x Reebok collection will be available on the official website of Reebok and select retailers from 10am ET on Wednesday, December 29.

